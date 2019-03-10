Broncos free agent target: Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

With free agency just around the corner, the Denver Broncos are looking at adding a defensive tackle. One such veteran option would be Ndamukong Suh, formerly of the Los Angeles Rams.

Profile

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 313 lbs

Age: 32

Experience: 10th year

Suh, a former second-overall pick in the 2010 draft by the Detroit Lions, had an outstanding start to his career early on, but was plagued by questionable unsportsmanlike decisions as well. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010, but in his sophomore season he stomped on another players arm on national television on Thanksgiving Day. He also had repeated offenses in 2012 and 2013, which ultimately led him to being let go in free agency by the Lions despite his solid overall play.

Despite all that, he has matured over the last several seasons and as he enters his 10th season in the NFL, he is ranked the second best inside lineman in this free agent class by Pro Football Focus.

2. NDAMUKONG SUH Suh may be playing for his fourth team in 2019 after what should be considered a successful season on his $14.5M one-year pact with L.A. His 83.0 overall grade was the third-highest of his career, and he impressively played 996 total snaps, second only to his teammate, the otherworldly Aaron Donald. The older and wiser Suh excelled in run defense, finishing with an 88.7 grade (12th-highest). His pass-rush grade took a step back to 67.0, but he still proved his ability to flash as a pass-rusher on occasion.

Why this makes sense

Suh is supremely talented, as a former second overall pick should be. He is aging, but has remained fairly consistent year after year averaging about five sacks, 20 or so quarterback hits, and four pass deflections a year since leaving Detroit. He also played nose tackle for the Rams last year, which is a position the Broncos need to address.

Why it doesn’t make sense

He is probably going to cost too much for the Broncos. The Rams paid him $14.5 million last year and that just feels well outside the range of what would be comfortable in Denver. The Broncos just tendered Shelby Harris at an extreme discount, which means the Broncos probably won’t be looking to add a guy like Suh this year, unless its to play the nose tackle position.

Final thoughts

While Suh could certainly make the Broncos defensive unit a better one, the cost is likely way outside the range the Broncos would pay for that position. They are also reportedly very interested in pursuing and signing Johnathan Hankins who would command much less in annual salary in free agency, while also being six years younger and also likely to play nose tackle instead of one of the defensive end positions.

If you have a choice, would you rather the Broncos pursue Suh or Hankins if those were the two on their list?