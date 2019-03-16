Current Browns GM John Dorsey once pounded the table to draft Terrell Davis

The year was 1995. In the Green Bay Packers war room a 35-year old upstart scout named John Dorsey pounded the table at then General Manager Ron Wolf to draft an unheralded running back out of Georgia.

That running back? Terrell Davis.

Ron Wolf once said his greatest regret during his tenure in Green Bay was not listening to a young scout pound the table for Terrell Davis during the 1995 draft. That scout was 35-yo John Dorsey. John's always had an eye for talent. What he pulled off today was his opus magnum. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 13, 2019

Dorsey, now the GM of the Cleveland Browns, has had himself a pretty good start to his tenure there. Imagine if Wolf had listened to him all those years ago. Instead, Wolf’s Packers met Davis and the team that actually drafted, the Denver Broncos, in Super Bowl 32 just three seasons later.

And well, the rest is history...

Horse Tracks

NFL News