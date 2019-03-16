 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Current Browns GM John Dorsey once pounded the table to draft Terrell Davis

As a team scout for the Green Bay Packers, a young John Dorsey pounded the table for the team to draft Terrell Davis in the 1995 NFL Draft.

By Tim Lynch
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The year was 1995. In the Green Bay Packers war room a 35-year old upstart scout named John Dorsey pounded the table at then General Manager Ron Wolf to draft an unheralded running back out of Georgia.

That running back? Terrell Davis.

Dorsey, now the GM of the Cleveland Browns, has had himself a pretty good start to his tenure there. Imagine if Wolf had listened to him all those years ago. Instead, Wolf’s Packers met Davis and the team that actually drafted, the Denver Broncos, in Super Bowl 32 just three seasons later.

And well, the rest is history...

