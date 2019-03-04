The Denver Broncos this week in 2012

As the combine wraps up and free agency looms, it’s fun to look back at this time in years past to see which prognosticators were wrong, who was supposed to go where, and remember players that fall into that “oh yeah, I remember that guy” category. I took a dive through the MHR archives in the offseason before Peyton Manning and all his glorious wins came to Denver. This is what I found.

Although Demaryius Thomas hasn’t been forgotten, his proximity to former Broncos CB Perrish Cox and the 2010 rape allegations that ended Cox’s tenure in Denver likely have been. On March 2, 2012, Cox was acquitted of charges and went on to play for the 49ers, Titans, and Seahawks.

Even after the miraculous 2011 Tebow season, Broncos fans were asking the same questions then that they continue to ask now. What would it take to move up for a marquee-level quarterback? In this case, it was Robert Griffin III.

Remember Broncos running back Willis McGahee? This week in 2012, Mike Klis reported that McGahee was none-too-pleased with the contract offer he received from the Broncos. Then McGahee took issue with the report on twitter all but calling out Klis by name. This week in 2012 was not the best week for our dear friend Klis.

“I have talked to people close to the Peyton Manning situation and the expectation as of today is the bidding war will come down to Mike Shanahan’s Washington Redskins and the Miami Dolphins. The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks will also make a run, as well up to three or four others. The Broncos will not be in the bidding, although where Manning lands will create a domino affect that could affect which free-agent quarterback Denver does sign to back up Tim Tebow.”

I’m going to go ahead and say that this is one report Klis would have liked to have back.

Needless to say, this time of year things are fluid. It’s best to take every report with a grain of salt. For every sure-fire no-brainer bit of news that drops, surprises lurk in every turn. Who knows, we may be looking back seven years from now with another Super Bowl under the Broncos belt marveling at just how awesome things turned out... or not if you’re Perrish Cox.

