Broncos vs. Eagles practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have quite a long list of injured players this week. Almost all of them starters. Head coach Vic Fangio did not give specific updates on each and every one of them, but he did note that it doesn’t look promising for left tackle Garett Bolles. He said the chances of him being ready for Sunday were below 50-50.

It’s hard to say who might be less likely to play than others until we start to see which of these DNP players progress towards limited practice participation. Those that do we can reasonably assume they’ll be good to go barring any setbacks.

On the Philadelphia Eagles side of things, they have a slightly smaller list of injuries to deal with and several were just giving their premier veterans rest days. It looks like the Eagles will be mostly whole heading into Sunday.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status McTelvin Agim DL Knee DNP Garett Bolles T Ankle DNP Shelby Harris DE Illness DNP Bobby Massie T Ankle DNP Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee DNP Tim Patrick WR Knee DNP Malik Reed OLB Hip DNP Caden Sterns S Shoulder DNP Pat Surtain II CB Knee DNP Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL

Eagles Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Fletcher Cox DT NIR – Resting Player DNP Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder DNP Avonte Maddox CB Knee DNP Rodney McLeod S Neck DNP Darius Slay CB Hamstring DNP Josh Sweat DE Concussion DNP J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle LIMITED Lane Johnson T NIR – Resting Player LIMITED Jason Kelce C NIR – Resting Player LIMITED DeVonta Smith WR Elbow LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play