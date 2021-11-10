 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos vs. Eagles practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos look like they might be without Garett Bolles for a second straight week as they prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Tim Lynch
Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have quite a long list of injured players this week. Almost all of them starters. Head coach Vic Fangio did not give specific updates on each and every one of them, but he did note that it doesn’t look promising for left tackle Garett Bolles. He said the chances of him being ready for Sunday were below 50-50.

It’s hard to say who might be less likely to play than others until we start to see which of these DNP players progress towards limited practice participation. Those that do we can reasonably assume they’ll be good to go barring any setbacks.

On the Philadelphia Eagles side of things, they have a slightly smaller list of injuries to deal with and several were just giving their premier veterans rest days. It looks like the Eagles will be mostly whole heading into Sunday.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
McTelvin Agim DL Knee DNP
Garett Bolles T Ankle DNP
Shelby Harris DE Illness DNP
Bobby Massie T Ankle DNP
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee DNP
Tim Patrick WR Knee DNP
Malik Reed OLB Hip DNP
Caden Sterns S Shoulder DNP
Pat Surtain II CB Knee DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Fletcher Cox DT NIR – Resting Player DNP
Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder DNP
Avonte Maddox CB Knee DNP
Rodney McLeod S Neck DNP
Darius Slay CB Hamstring DNP
Josh Sweat DE Concussion DNP
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle LIMITED
Lane Johnson T NIR – Resting Player LIMITED
Jason Kelce C NIR – Resting Player LIMITED
DeVonta Smith WR Elbow LIMITED

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

