Broncos vs. Eagles practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos have quite a long list of injured players this week. Almost all of them starters. Head coach Vic Fangio did not give specific updates on each and every one of them, but he did note that it doesn’t look promising for left tackle Garett Bolles. He said the chances of him being ready for Sunday were below 50-50.
It’s hard to say who might be less likely to play than others until we start to see which of these DNP players progress towards limited practice participation. Those that do we can reasonably assume they’ll be good to go barring any setbacks.
On the Philadelphia Eagles side of things, they have a slightly smaller list of injuries to deal with and several were just giving their premier veterans rest days. It looks like the Eagles will be mostly whole heading into Sunday.
Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|McTelvin Agim
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Malik Reed
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|NIR – Resting Player
|DNP
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|Rodney McLeod
|S
|Neck
|DNP
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Josh Sweat
|DE
|Concussion
|DNP
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Lane Johnson
|T
|NIR – Resting Player
|LIMITED
|Jason Kelce
|C
|NIR – Resting Player
|LIMITED
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Elbow
|LIMITED
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
Loading comments...