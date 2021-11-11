Javonte Williams continuing to thunder and roll through defenses

Javonte Williams started off the season a little slow, but he’s been an instrumental cog in the machine of the Broncos’ offense for the last few weeks and his metrics have started to match his ability.

He posted an outstanding game against Dallas this past weekend, and it made PFF take notice.

Javonte Williams continues to RUN ANGRY



5 runs of 10+ yards (t-1st)

7 forced missed tackles (2nd most among RBs in Week 9)

64 yards after contact (3rd) pic.twitter.com/ivqcxmAhdt — PFF DEN Broncos (@PFF_Broncos) November 9, 2021

Also per PFF’s charting, Javonte Williams is now tied with Nick Chubb for the most forced tackles in the NFL at 35 (!).

The NFL’s biggest trend in recent years has been Next Gen Stats tracking, enabled by Zebra Technologies’ on-field tracking. They release all sorts of interesting analytical data that measure player performance.

This week, they released their statistics and tracking data across the league through Week 9. They dropped a rather fascinating nugget of information about Javonte Williams.

Javonte Williams gained +36 RYOE (career-high), as he eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career. He now has +90 RYOE on the season, good for 4th most. Williams ran for 101 yards on 12 attempts when rushing outside the tackles.

RYOE, or Rush Yards over Expectation, is exactly what it says. Put simply, it is the difference between actual rushing yards and expected rushing yards on an individual play or series of plays. The expected yards is calculated using down, distance, yard line, offensive line performance, and defensive alignment/box counts. These factors are used to find this “expected value” on a probability basis.

In English, Javonte Williams gained 36 more yards than he was expected to on Sunday given the surrounding situation. This season, he’s gained 90 more yards than expected, 4th-most in the NFL!

His other metrics are starting to back it up. On Football Outsiders, Javonte Williams has increased to 25th in DYAR and 25th in DVOA. While that might seem like a low ranking, keep in mind he now ranks ahead of some notable backs in both categories like Alvin Kamara, D’Andre Swift, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Jacobs, and the recently resurgent Cordarrelle Patterson.

As he gains more and more experience, I’m enthused and almost giddy to see how good Javonte Williams can become.

Horse Tracks

Jonathon Cooper’s infectious personality, intelligence, and desire to keep improving have led to him becoming a standout player and leader in the Broncos’ locker room.

After his stellar performance against the Dallas Cowboys, Javonte Williams was nominated as a Pepsi Rookie of the Week performer. Broncos fans can vote for him to win here.

Teddy Bridgewater, Vic Fangio, and other veterans are encouraging the Broncos to not overlook the Philadelphia Eagles and look ahead to their coming bye week.

Patrick Surtain II suffered a knee sprain in their game against Dallas and was listed as a DNP on Wednesday’s game. Dalton Risner was a limited participant with a foot injury.

Mac McCain spent all offseason working with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent and was recently released from the Eagles. The team released Duke Dawson from the active roster, but quickly turned around to add him to their practice squad.