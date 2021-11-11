The Broncos will look to complete the sweep of the NFC East

The Denver Broncos are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles. PFF’s George Chahrouri joined Ryan and Ben on Broncos Country Tonight to preview the game.

At the end of the segment, Chahrouri mentioned that the Eagles are a team the Broncos should beat. That’s an interesting statement about a team coming off multiple weeks where they looked like they couldn’t beat the Little Sisters of the Poor School for the Blind, but then, out of nowhere, annihilated a Cowboys team that has been called a Super Bowl favorite.

It’s an interesting position to be in. The defense was very good. They covered the Cowboys well. As Chahrouri said, the expectation was that the Broncos would be a good cover team. If they can continue doing what they did against the Cowboys when they play the Eagles, that should give Jalen Hurts problems.

Another interesting aspect of the game is Teddy Bridgewater. He has not been a turnover machine. However, in comparing turnover worthy plays with Patrick Mahomes, Bridgewater has a higher rate of turnover worthy plays. That’s not exactly what you want to hear when looking at Teddy’s game. Still, these issues have been a non-issue.

If the ball continues to bounce the Broncos way, and the defense plays like they did against the Cowboys, the Broncos should beat the Eagles. They should win. A home game after a huge road win, against a young QB should be an equation that leads to a win.