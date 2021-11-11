 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Picks for Week 10

We’re back at it with Week 10. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 10!

Another bad week for me stole any momentum I had at catching Laurie. She increased her advantage by three games. It seems the more desperate I get the riskier I am with picking bad teams. I can only imagine how much Jess is panicking each week. For this week, I am really liking my spots against Laurie here. I think the Cleveland Browns have a good shot at taking down Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, I like Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers plays so we’ll see about that one, and I just can’t pick the Las Vegas Raiders again this week.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I was certain I would have been crushed. The good news is, the best week was only an eight win week from JG_627_Week5. That helped me stay one win behind the leader - Gbc406.

Broncos-Eagles Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has head steady at a three point advantage for the Denver Broncos. The fact that the Philadelphia Eagles have such a good line on the road shows just how close they have come to winning multiple games. So don’t sleep on that 3-6 record. The over/under for this game has risen slightly to 46.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 10.

Week 10 NFL Picks

Week 10 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 83-53 79-57 86-50
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (TNF) BAL BAL BAL
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets BUF BUF BUF
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team TB TB TB
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys DAL DAL DAL
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans TEN TEN TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts IND IND IND
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers PIT DET PIT
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots CLE CLE NE
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers LAC MIN LAC
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals ARZ ARZ ARZ
Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos DEN DEN DEN
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers GB GB SEA
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (SNF) KC KC LV
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (MNF) LAR LAR LAR

