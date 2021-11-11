Welcome to Week 10!

Another bad week for me stole any momentum I had at catching Laurie. She increased her advantage by three games. It seems the more desperate I get the riskier I am with picking bad teams. I can only imagine how much Jess is panicking each week. For this week, I am really liking my spots against Laurie here. I think the Cleveland Browns have a good shot at taking down Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, I like Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers plays so we’ll see about that one, and I just can’t pick the Las Vegas Raiders again this week.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I was certain I would have been crushed. The good news is, the best week was only an eight win week from JG_627_Week5. That helped me stay one win behind the leader - Gbc406.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group #: 56471

Password: BRONCOS

Broncos-Eagles Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has head steady at a three point advantage for the Denver Broncos. The fact that the Philadelphia Eagles have such a good line on the road shows just how close they have come to winning multiple games. So don’t sleep on that 3-6 record. The over/under for this game has risen slightly to 46.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 10.