Welcome to Week 10!
Another bad week for me stole any momentum I had at catching Laurie. She increased her advantage by three games. It seems the more desperate I get the riskier I am with picking bad teams. I can only imagine how much Jess is panicking each week. For this week, I am really liking my spots against Laurie here. I think the Cleveland Browns have a good shot at taking down Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, I like Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers plays so we’ll see about that one, and I just can’t pick the Las Vegas Raiders again this week.
In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I was certain I would have been crushed. The good news is, the best week was only an eight win week from JG_627_Week5. That helped me stay one win behind the leader - Gbc406.
Broncos-Eagles Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has head steady at a three point advantage for the Denver Broncos. The fact that the Philadelphia Eagles have such a good line on the road shows just how close they have come to winning multiple games. So don’t sleep on that 3-6 record. The over/under for this game has risen slightly to 46.
Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 10.
Week 10 NFL Picks
|SEASON RECORD:
|83-53
|79-57
|86-50
|Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (TNF)
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team
|TB
|TB
|TB
|Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|IND
|IND
|Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|DET
|PIT
|Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots
|CLE
|CLE
|NE
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|MIN
|LAC
|Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
|ARZ
|ARZ
|ARZ
|Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos
|DEN
|DEN
|DEN
|Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
|GB
|GB
|SEA
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (SNF)
|KC
|KC
|LV
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (MNF)
|LAR
|LAR
|LAR
