Week 10: Eagles at Broncos - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos have turned a corner and are rolling, but can they keep that winning momentum heading into their Bye Week with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles? Here is everything we know.

This is a huge game for the Denver Broncos (5-4) as they look to put that four game losing streak behind them and enter the Bye Week two games above .550. While the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) make look like a bad team, they are far from it. They are a team trying to figure out how to win close games and haven’t quite gotten there yet in 2021.

Denver must not take this Eagles team lightly. A loss here would derail any hope they have at competing in a very competitive AFC. A total of 9 teams in the AFC are 5-3 or 5-4 right now, with a dangerous Indianapolis Colts team also in there at 4-5. That 10 teams fighting for five playoff spots down the stretch as the first two seem to be locked down by the two-loss Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

Every win is going to matter for the Broncos as they have already lost two games to AFC teams in that 10 team group. It starts this week with a win over Philadelphia.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.