If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Eagles game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are back to not getting any Broncos game this week.

For a young team trying to find its identity, you could easily see these Denver Broncos coming up short against the Philadelphia Eagles just a week after a huge upset win. That is something veteran leaders like Teddy Bridgewater are trying to forestall this week as they prepare. He had some poignant remarks on how to guys can stay focused on the task at hand.

“You’ve just got to respect the game, respect your opponent and never forget that dark place that we were in a couple weeks ago,” Bridgewater said on Wednesday. “This is a time in sports where it can be dangerous. Just a couple weeks ago you were hearing, ‘Ah, you guys suck. Get rid of this person and trade this guy.’ Then you win a game or two and it’s like, ‘Oh, you’re the best.’ You’ve got to ignore it all because in this game, there’s going to be highs and there’s going to be lows. I think when you go through those moments where you’re losing, it tests your character. With us, it was a test of our character during those four weeks that we didn’t come away with a win. To come away with two wins in a row, that tests your character also. How are you going to respond? Are you going to feel like you’ve arrived, or are you going to approach it like, Hey man, our job is not done.’ We’ve still got this game to focus on and then several more games after this. You’ve just got to respect the game and respect your opponent.”

I left the entire quote in there, because it showed how if you listen the noise of the moment it can distract you form the task in front of you. Even though these Eagles are just a 3-6 football team, this game is arguably the most important game of the season for these Broncos to date. Win here and momentum carries into the second half of the season. Lose here and the road ahead becomes infinitely more difficult.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.