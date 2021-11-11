 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Javonte Williams named NFL Rookie of the Week

After a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams is named NFL’s Rookie of the Week.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have several promising rookies from new general manager George Paton’s first NFL Draft. From Patrick Surtain II looking every bit the future all-pro to Caden Sterns coming out to ball on defense to seventh-round pick Johnathon Cooper racking up sacks, there is a lot to be excited about from this draft class.

Then enter their second-round selection, running back Javonte Williams.

He has been a tackle-breaking beast all season, but Week 9 he finally had his breakout game while sharing carries with Melvin Gordon. He piled up 17 carries for 111 yards on Sunday helping the Broncos to a dominant road victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He now has 95 carries for 466 yards and touchdown on the ground, while adding another 22 receptions for 125 yards a touchdown receiving.

Williams had five runs of 10+ yards in Week 9 and none were bigger than this third quarter run that helped put the Broncos up three scores to start the second half.

Congrats to Javonte Williams! Hopefully this is the first weekly award of many to come.

