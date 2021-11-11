 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football Week 10: Ravens at Dolphins - Live Updates

Week 10 officially begins tonight with Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The league’s fifth ranked offense in the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) will hit the road on Thursday Night Football to take on the league’s worst ranked defense in the Miami Dolphins (2-7). It should be a bloodbath, but these things rarely work out as they should in the NFL.

Even so, the Ravens have won six of their last seven games and that included a win over our own Denver Broncos back on October 3rd. They, along with the Tennessee Titans, are the hottest team in the AFC right now. That streak should continue tonight against the Dolphins.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida and will air on NFL Network, Amazon, and FOX. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

Ravens vs. Dolphins live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...