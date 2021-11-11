Thursday Night Football Week 10: Ravens at Dolphins - Live Updates

The league’s fifth ranked offense in the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) will hit the road on Thursday Night Football to take on the league’s worst ranked defense in the Miami Dolphins (2-7). It should be a bloodbath, but these things rarely work out as they should in the NFL.

Even so, the Ravens have won six of their last seven games and that included a win over our own Denver Broncos back on October 3rd. They, along with the Tennessee Titans, are the hottest team in the AFC right now. That streak should continue tonight against the Dolphins.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida and will air on NFL Network, Amazon, and FOX. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.