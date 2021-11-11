Broncos vs. Eagles practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos have already sent starting offensive guard Graham Glasgow to season-ending injured reserve, but in the short term they may down several more starters along the line. Both tackles, Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie are looking iffy for Sunday and now their other starting guard, Dalton Risner was a non-participant on Thursday.

The good news on the Risner front is that the injury is to his foot and it was due to it getting stepped on during Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Vic Fangio said he would be fine. It also looks like we’ll see Cam Fleming potentially at right tackle.

“It’s good to have Cam here,” Fangio said. “We wanted a guy like that. He’s experienced. He’s played a lot of football, and he’s a good player. We’re happy to have him. He came in on Sunday and did a good job after Bobby [Massie] went down.”

Bolles is less than 50-50 to play on Sunday, which means Calvin Anderson will get the nod at that position.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, all of the players on their injury report are ramping back up to practice with no non-participants on Thursday. They look like they will be all hands on deck come Sunday.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status McTelvin Agim DL Knee DNP LIMITED Garett Bolles T Ankle DNP DNP Shelby Harris DE Illness DNP DNP Bobby Massie T Ankle DNP DNP Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee DNP LIMITED Tim Patrick WR Knee DNP LIMITED Malik Reed OLB Hip DNP LIMITED Caden Sterns S Shoulder DNP LIMITED Pat Surtain II CB Knee DNP DNP Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED DNP Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL Mike Boone RB Hip - LIMITED Baron Browning ILB Back - DNP Austin Schlottmann G/C Not Injury Related - DNP

Eagles Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Fletcher Cox DT NIR – Resting Player DNP FULL Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder DNP FULL Avonte Maddox CB Knee DNP LIMITED Rodney McLeod S Neck DNP FULL Darius Slay CB Hamstring DNP LIMITED Josh Sweat DE Concussion DNP LIMITED J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Lane Johnson T NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL Jason Kelce C NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL DeVonta Smith WR Elbow LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play