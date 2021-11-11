 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Broncos vs. Eagles practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos offensive line is looking like it may be down a few starters again this week as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have already sent starting offensive guard Graham Glasgow to season-ending injured reserve, but in the short term they may down several more starters along the line. Both tackles, Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie are looking iffy for Sunday and now their other starting guard, Dalton Risner was a non-participant on Thursday.

The good news on the Risner front is that the injury is to his foot and it was due to it getting stepped on during Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Vic Fangio said he would be fine. It also looks like we’ll see Cam Fleming potentially at right tackle.

“It’s good to have Cam here,” Fangio said. “We wanted a guy like that. He’s experienced. He’s played a lot of football, and he’s a good player. We’re happy to have him. He came in on Sunday and did a good job after Bobby [Massie] went down.”

Bolles is less than 50-50 to play on Sunday, which means Calvin Anderson will get the nod at that position.

As for the Philadelphia Eagles, all of the players on their injury report are ramping back up to practice with no non-participants on Thursday. They look like they will be all hands on deck come Sunday.

Here is your full Thursday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
McTelvin Agim DL Knee DNP LIMITED
Garett Bolles T Ankle DNP DNP
Shelby Harris DE Illness DNP DNP
Bobby Massie T Ankle DNP DNP
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee DNP LIMITED
Tim Patrick WR Knee DNP LIMITED
Malik Reed OLB Hip DNP LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Shoulder DNP LIMITED
Pat Surtain II CB Knee DNP DNP
Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED DNP
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL
Mike Boone RB Hip - LIMITED
Baron Browning ILB Back - DNP
Austin Schlottmann G/C Not Injury Related - DNP

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Fletcher Cox DT NIR – Resting Player DNP FULL
Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder DNP FULL
Avonte Maddox CB Knee DNP LIMITED
Rodney McLeod S Neck DNP FULL
Darius Slay CB Hamstring DNP LIMITED
Josh Sweat DE Concussion DNP LIMITED
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Lane Johnson T NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL
Jason Kelce C NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL
DeVonta Smith WR Elbow LIMITED FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

