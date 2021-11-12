 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pat Shurmur in COVID protocol; likely to miss game against Eagles

Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered the COVID protocol. He will likely miss the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann and Tim Lynch
Tennessee Titans v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Tom Pelissero is reporting that Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been placed in COVID-19 protocols and will likely not be at the game on Sunday.

Last week backup quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel to Dallas. Starting QB Teddy Bridgewater was cleared to play after testing negative. The Broncos also placed offensive lineman Austin Schlottmann on the Reserve/COVID list early this week.

It is likely QB coach Mike Shula or OL coach Mike Munchak will handle the coordinator duties on Sunday.

Since coaches have to be vaccinated in order to be around players, it would mean Shurmur would need two consecutive days of negative tests to resume coaching duties. That leaves a slim chance for him to coach on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles if he were to test negative Saturday and Sunday. That he just tested positive on Friday would mean that chance is slim indeed.

