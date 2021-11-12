Broncos vs. Eagles practice participation report: Friday

Questionable. That is the state of the Denver Broncos when it comes to the health and availability of a slew of starters in Week 10 as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. A total of 10 players, seven of which are players who handle a lot of snaps on a weekly bases, are listed as questionable this week. They will also be without their offensive coordinator as Pat Shurmur has contracted COVID-19.

Colorado is a hot spot for COVID-19 spread, which has prompted the Broncos to issue a statement to any fans looking to attend Sunday’s game in person.

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases locally, the Denver Broncos are strongly encouraging fans to follow the latest guidance from the City of Denver and State of Colorado by wearing masks throughout all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High beginning with Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

COVID concerns aside, head coach Vic Fangio also didn’t sound sure rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain would be healthy enough to play on Sunday despite the player’s official questionable status.

For the Eagles, only two players are questionable and every player on their list practiced in full on Friday. The biggest question mark will be tackle Andre Dillard who did suffer a knee injury during Friday’s practice session.

Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status McTelvin Agim DL Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Garett Bolles T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Shelby Harris DE Illness DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Bobby Massie T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tim Patrick WR Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Malik Reed OLB Hip DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Caden Sterns S Shoulder DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Pat Surtain II CB Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL - Mike Boone RB Hip - LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Baron Browning ILB Back - DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

Eagles Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Fletcher Cox DT NIR – Resting Player DNP FULL FULL - Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder DNP FULL FULL - Avonte Maddox CB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL - Rodney McLeod S Neck DNP FULL FULL - Darius Slay CB Hamstring DNP LIMITED FULL - Josh Sweat DE Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Lane Johnson T NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL FULL - Jason Kelce C NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL FULL - DeVonta Smith WR Elbow LIMITED FULL FULL - Andre Dillard T Knee - - FULL QUESTIONABLE

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play