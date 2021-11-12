Broncos vs. Eagles practice participation report: Friday

Questionable. That is the state of the Denver Broncos when it comes to the health and availability of a slew of starters in Week 10 as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. A total of 10 players, seven of which are players who handle a lot of snaps on a weekly bases, are listed as questionable this week. They will also be without their offensive coordinator as Pat Shurmur has contracted COVID-19.
Broncos will be without four players and their OC (likely) for Sunday’s game against the Eagles due to COVID-19.— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) November 12, 2021
— OC Pat Shurmur (likely)
— Backup QB Drew Lock
— Backup OG Austin Schlottmann
— Backup CB Michael Ojemudia
— Backup ILB Justin Strnad
Colorado is a hot spot for COVID-19 spread, which has prompted the Broncos to issue a statement to any fans looking to attend Sunday’s game in person.
Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases locally, the Denver Broncos are strongly encouraging fans to follow the latest guidance from the City of Denver and State of Colorado by wearing masks throughout all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High beginning with Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
COVID concerns aside, head coach Vic Fangio also didn’t sound sure rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain would be healthy enough to play on Sunday despite the player’s official questionable status.
For the Eagles, only two players are questionable and every player on their list practiced in full on Friday. The biggest question mark will be tackle Andre Dillard who did suffer a knee injury during Friday’s practice session.
Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|McTelvin Agim
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Malik Reed
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Hip
|-
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|-
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|NIR – Resting Player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Rodney McLeod
|S
|Neck
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Josh Sweat
|DE
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Lane Johnson
|T
|NIR – Resting Player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Jason Kelce
|C
|NIR – Resting Player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Andre Dillard
|T
|Knee
|-
|-
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
Loading comments...