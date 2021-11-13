Be the GM: Broncos 2022 Vote Mock 1.0

As the calendar turns towards the snowy months, it becomes hard to overlook how we’re just past the halfway mark of the NFL season. At 5-4 the Broncos remain alive the playoff chase, but that doesn’t mean George Paton can slack on his early draft prep, and he isn’t. He’s using his time to scout the 2022 quarterback class. The first year general manager sent five different evaluators to Mississippi last weekend to scout Liberty’s Malik Willis play against Matt Corral and Ole Miss, and he traveled to Pittsburgh to catch the Panthers game against the Tarheels on Thursday.

The Broncos are scouting Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell. https://t.co/oI2z8sDSHC — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 10, 2021

Outside of the obvious need for a franchise quarterback, the Broncos 2022 needs remain murky. Roughly a third of this year’s roster is playing on expiring contracts, including core contributors such as:

WR Courtland Sutton

WR Tim Patrick

RB Melvin Gordon

RT Bobby Massie

ED Malik Reed

S Kareem Jackson

CB Kyle Fuller

LB Kenny Young

QB Teddy Bridgewater

In addition to the names above, the Broncos will have to make decisions on injured players who will be free agents in 2022 such as linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson, as well as cornerback Bryce Callahan. Their absences gives Paton and the rest of the front office a chance to evaluate replacements over the remaining eight games.

Inspired by @JuMosq, I took a look at the current makeup of the Broncos roster to see how much things have changed since week 1.



Numbers are offensive/defensive snap counts. pic.twitter.com/CiD5r3b3Jk — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 12, 2021

With so many questions looming over the direction of the franchise, I thought it’d be fun to take a stab at a very early first round mock draft to see where Broncos’ Country lands on Denver’s biggest needs.

A quick heads up, the draft order is set as if the season ended today.If you’re unfamiliar with the format, it’s the same as last year’s Vote Mocks: I’ll set the table with the selections up until the Broncos’ pick. From there, you decide what George Paton should do.

Let’s get started.

1. Detroit Lions - ED, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Ideally, the Lions would be rewarded for their efforts to secure the worst record in football with a franchise quarterback. Throughout the offseason leading up to the 2021 campaign there was faith that Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattle would play his way into the top spot of what most considered a weak QB crop. Instead, the sophomore passer played his way to the bench and no other signal caller has taken the kind of Zach Wilson or Joe Burrow-esque leap this class desperately needed. At present, it looks like a huge reach to take any passer in the top five of the draft.

They don’t get any better than Kayvon Thibodeaux pic.twitter.com/iYqytWEgwc — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 23, 2021

Nick Caserio currently oversees what’s arguably the weakest roster in football, so the Texans could go any number of directions with this pick. With no appealing option to replace Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, and Davis Mills this high in the order, Houston elects instead to shirk positional value altogether and chase the best player available. At 6’4 and 220 lbs. with game changing athleticism, Kyle Hamilton offers the skillset to develop into an elite difference maker on the second and third levels of a defense.

Kyle Hamilton from the opposite hash for his second INT of the night. Unbelievable play. pic.twitter.com/HNsDRCsA6y — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 6, 2021

3. New York Jets - OT, Evan Neal, Alabama

Like Houston, the Jets have the holes and cap space to go in any number of directions with this pick. After taking Zach Wilson ahead of Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones in 2021, I suspect there will be a pressing urge to do what it takes to support him with another foundational offensive piece. Evan Neal offers left/right versatility which makes him an ideal addition to a line that features two first round picks on the left side in Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker, and he has the power and quickness to dominate in Mike LeFleur’s offense.

Evan Neal my god pic.twitter.com/NMMebEblEm — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) September 4, 2021

Early mock drafts are an exercise in what I like to call “best-guesswork” and few teams look as unpredictable as the Jags right now. There’s been rampant speculation Urban Meyer wouldn’t lost the 2021 season since the week leading up to their week two contest with the Broncos, and with more than $60 million in cap space they have the kind of wiggle room to aggressively overhaul their roster in free agency next spring. Their needs could change drastically over the coming months.

We do know Trevor Lawrence will be back barring something completely insane, and it’d make a ton of sense to give him help. Enter the monstrous Ekwonu, who has the play strength, athleticism, and demeanor to develop into the best tackle from this class.

Maybe the most violent snatch-and-finish I’ve seen from a college blocker.



LT Ikem Ekwonu has some truly special abilities. One of the best players in the draft! pic.twitter.com/0LPGQVJx9p — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 8, 2021

5. Washington Football Team - QB, Matt Corral, Ole Miss

If Dan Snyder’s willing to eat the dead money required to part ways with Williams Jackson III there’s a decent argument for LSU’s Derek Stingley here, as the Tiger looked like a future Hall of Famer his first two seasons in Baton Rouge. Failing that, it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Washington shrug about the class and take the first passer off the board here. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s played in all of one game this season and Taylor Heinicke looks best served as a QB2. Matt Corral currently looks like the best signal caller in this class, but I’ll admit I’d have five different 2021 passers over him if you combined both crops.

This Matt Corral 50-yard dime into double coverage



(via @OleMissFB)pic.twitter.com/2m3uBYrt8F — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 6, 2021

T6. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) - CB, Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Philly came into this season a capped out mess and their roster has rather obvious holes that are showing up in every game this season. Chief among them is their defense is extremely reliant on veterans who have already played their best football, usually a couple years ago. Stingley should help in that regard as he can quickly step into the starting lineup or Steven Nelson.

Unreal closing speed from Derek Stingley pic.twitter.com/PP1hVofhYT — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) September 5, 2021

7. Philadelphia Eagles - ED, Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Assuming Jonathan Gannon does not take over for Vic Fangio as the Broncos head coach and that he is not fired from his post as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, the best way to make his defense remotely close to functional is provide him with pass rushers who can create without help. Enter Hutchinson, who has all the tools you look for as well as a diverse pass rush repertoire developed over years battling in the Big Ten.

8. New York Giants - OC, Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

The G-Men are another tough team to peg down because if they finish with yet another pick in the top 10 there’s close to no chance Dave Gettleman returns as general manager. Let’s assume for this exercise that he does, somehow. Taking a center at the top of the draft is exactly the kind of move he’d do to show all the nerds who the smartest man in the room is.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum blocks to the echo of the whistle. pic.twitter.com/BAVQVONmub — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) October 9, 2021

T9. New York Giants (from CHI) - ED, Travon Walker, Georgia

For an encore, Gettleman elects to address the Giants desperate need for pass rushers. Travon Walker gives him a freakish blend of length, strength, and dynamic athleticism to line up outside of Leonard Williams.

One game into Travon Walker and I have seen him on the edge, at 3T, 1T... then this. pic.twitter.com/MYdDIKhKMB — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 12, 2021

T10. Miami Dolphins (from SF) - ED, George Karlaftis, Iowa

There’s a decent chance Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans are making this selection if the Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross checks off on a Deshaun Watson trade after the Super Bowl. Barring that, Miami’s in an ideal spot to address any one of their many needs. Always desperate to make a splash, they grab the Hawkeye’s star edge rusher George Karlaftis in hopes that he can pair with Jaelen Phillips as a dominant duo for the next decade.

I would like to share a lovely video of Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis absolutely destroying this tight end.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/3NJg9ZZga2 — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) September 8, 2021

T11. New York Jets (from SEA) - WR, Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Jamison Crowder’s a free agent after the season and Denzel Mims has failed to deliver on the promise that made him a second round pick. To continue adding to the offensive supporting cast in hopes that it provides a boost to Zach Wilson in year two, Joe Douglas grabs the toolsy pass catcher out of Fayetteville. Burks has the kind of prototypical size you look for in an X-receiver and combines it with very good acceleration, perfect for shot plays deep downfield as well as making shaky passes look good.

Treylon Burks: 152.1 passer rating when targeted since 2020



Highest in College Football pic.twitter.com/OvUBwyMUrO — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 27, 2021

12. Minnesota Vikings - CB, Roger McCreary, Auburn

The Vikings currently look like the floor for Walker, as they badly need some edge help and Mike Zimmer has a clear preference for defensive ends who have some size. With him off the board, they turn their attention to another pressing issue on the defense by taking McCreary. The Tiger’s ability to match and mirror will make him a cost-controlled replacement for Patrick Peterson.

Love this play here from #Auburn CB Roger McCreary pic.twitter.com/WMNslJHjcy — Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) October 2, 2021

Another team kicking themselves over the sorry state of the ‘22 QB crop, Matt Rhule’s Panthers loom as another team that could hand their first round pick to Houston if Deshaun Watson waives his no-trade clause for a move to Charlotte. Failing that, they could badly use an infusion of talent into their offensive line. A Green pick will lead to some skepticism from the analytics community because the numbers do not support taking a guard in the early first, but let’s be real: Rhule didn’t get here by listening to nerds.

LG Kenyon Green - stay at LG!!



He has starts at LT, LG, RG, RT this year… What are we doin’ here?! pic.twitter.com/SgQqpE7xKw — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 4, 2021

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) - QB, Malik Willis, Liberty

With their final first round pick, the Eagles take a swing on the most athletic quarterback prospect in the class. Nick Sirianni’s already got a year drawing up plays for Jalen Hurts, so the thinking goes he can find a way to lean into Willis’ strengths while he figures out the nuances of the position.

Malik Willis just went over 500 career throws in Liberty’s loss to Ole Miss (3 picks) . Will Rogers (Miss State) has 483 pass attempts this year.



Very talented QB but needs time just like nearly every other QB in the class pic.twitter.com/pbn5PlvfjD — Maliik (@NFLMaliik) November 7, 2021

15. Vote! Who you would draft Broncos Country?

Poll Who would you take at this pick? OT - Charles Cross - Mississippi State

OT - Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa

OT - Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State

DL - Jordan Davis - Georgia

DL - DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M

LB - Nakobe Dean - Georgia

WR - Jameson Williams - Alabama

WR - Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

WR - Chris Olave - Ohio State

CB - Kaiir Elam - Florida

CB - Ahmad Gardner - Cincinnati

QB - Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati

QB - Sam Howell - North Carolina

QB - Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh

QB - Carson Strong - Nevada

ED - David Ojabo - Michigan

ED - Drake Jackson - USC

Other (Please Comment) vote view results 4% OT - Charles Cross - Mississippi State (23 votes)

2% OT - Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa (13 votes)

4% OT - Nicholas Petit-Frere - Ohio State (22 votes)

9% DL - Jordan Davis - Georgia (44 votes)

3% DL - DeMarvin Leal - Texas A&M (16 votes)

11% LB - Nakobe Dean - Georgia (53 votes)

0% WR - Jameson Williams - Alabama (0 votes)

0% WR - Garrett Wilson - Ohio State (3 votes)

0% WR - Chris Olave - Ohio State (1 vote)

1% CB - Kaiir Elam - Florida (7 votes)

0% CB - Ahmad Gardner - Cincinnati (2 votes)

5% QB - Desmond Ridder - Cincinnati (25 votes)

12% QB - Sam Howell - North Carolina (58 votes)

28% QB - Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh (137 votes)

7% QB - Carson Strong - Nevada (34 votes)

4% ED - David Ojabo - Michigan (20 votes)

1% ED - Drake Jackson - USC (6 votes)

2% Other (Please Comment) (10 votes) 474 votes total Vote Now

Your Broncos’ News

Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered the COVID protocol. He will likely miss the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Shula has served as offensive coordinator for three teams over 11 seasons. He held the title with the Bucs from 1996-99, with the Panthers from 2013-17 and with the Giants from 2018-19. Shula was Alabama’s head coach from 2003-06. Shurmur is vaccinated and can return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

After the big win against the now 6-2 Cowboys, taking on the 3-6 Eagles seems an easier game. But it likely won’t be.

Jonathon Gannon’s defense has allowed 6 QBs to complete 80% of their passes in 2021. Will Teddy Bridgewater be the 7th?

What’s next after the breakout performance in Dallas?

The offense took a fresh step forward with Jerry Jeudy back in the lineup this week

5 takeaways: Titans D-line, Baker Mayfield’s big day, Justin Fields’ progression and more – The Athletic PAYWALL: “This is a copycat league,” McCarthy said on Monday in response to Fangio’s comment. “I just told the team this, so get ready. I hope they do, too. Vic played us very aggressive. That’s good to hear him beating his own drum. Their linebacker depth, their linebackers are three yards (away), the safeties were up, in that case you make their corners tackle. They played us aggressively. They went for it. I think you want that from the other team, so I agree with Dak.”

14. DREW LOCK, DENVER BRONCOS Age: 24 Career PFF grade: 61.3 2021 grade: 50.8 Broncos coach Vic Fangio’s reluctance to put Lock in games even when the offense is struggling is telling. He’s now in Year 3, and while some of his big-time throws will always wow spectators, everything else in his game still needs improvement. Lock has the 11th-highest turnover-worthy play rate (4.4%) among all quarterbacks with at least 500 dropbacks since 2015. He’s in the same class as DeShone Kizer, Kyle Allen and Brock Osweiler

“I’ll leave it at that so I don’t get fined,” Payton said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Payton left the committee along with Packers president Mark Murphy and Broncos president of football operations John Elway.

NFL News

PAYWALL: Now with a half-season worth of game film, it is time to update the NFL Draft board of the top 50 prospects.

As the NFL enters the midpoint of its first 17-game regular season, a better understanding of where each franchise sits in the league’s hierarchy and its approach to the rest of the campaign, as well as the offseason, becomes clearer by the day...

Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones was fined $10,300 for lifting his jersey to display a T-shirt that paid tribute to the late Freddie Joe Nunn (pictured), after Jones broke Nunn’s franchise record for sacks on Sunday. In San Francisco, Jones picked up his 67th sack as a Cardinal, setting the new team record. Nunn died October 16, at the age of 59. He’d held the franchise record for 29 years. Several members of Nunn’s family reached out to Jones after the game to let him know how much the gesture meant.

“Through a malicious and orchestrated campaign, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy the career and reputation of Jon Gruden,” the introduction of the lawsuit, obtained by NFL Media, reads.

“When their initial salvo did not result in Gruden’s firing or resignation, Defendants ratcheted up the pressure by intimating that further documents would become public if Gruden was not fired,” the lawsuit filed Thursday on Gruden’s behalf alleges. “They followed through with this threat by leaking another batch of documents to the New York Times for an October 11, 2021 article. On October 7, 2021, Jon Gruden was the head coach of the Raiders on a 10-year, $100-million contract. By October 11, 2021, he had been forced to resign.”

“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement issued to PFT on Friday.

“Yeah, but you know, a lot of things happen,” coach Matt LaFleur said Friday, via Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. “So just like we told Jordan, you have to be ready to go, and if that’s the route we’ll go, he’ll be ready.”