Behind enemy lines: What to expect from the Eagles on Sunday in Denver

Going behind enemy lines always brings forth an interesting and unique perspective.

No one knows the team the Denver Broncos will play better than the people who cover it.

On Friday’s Broncos Country Tonight, Ryan Edwards and Benjamin Allbright turned to sports radio 94 WIP host in Philadelphia, Tom Kelly. Kelly joined the guys to break to the Philadelphia Eagles season so far, and what he expects from Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The key for the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts, is do what they’ve done the last few games and that’s run the ball. Sound familiar?

“The results this year have been mixed,” Kelly said. “And the numbers can be deceiving. A lot of these games they are trailing by significant margins in the second half. I think a big part of is they’ve struggled to be able to move the ball through the air. One thing people here have been calling for is to run the football. They were throwing it at a crazy percentage those first few weeks. And I’m not a run-the-ball guy, but it was at the point of absurdity.

“One thing we’ve seen the last couple of weeks here is they’ve started running the ball more. They’ve helped Jalen out a little more. And while his numbers may not be as impressive as they looked the few weeks of the season, the offense is running better as a whole.”

Bonus listen

I joined the guys to discuss the work of Broncos general manager George Paton in his first season, and which receiver Denver should pay this offseason.