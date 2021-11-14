Run game paves the way to success for Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country!

The recipe for success is there for the Denver Broncos.

Even with the injuries along the offensive line and now offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur expected to miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols, not much should change for the Broncos today against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Run the football.

Run it as Denver did in the beat down of the Dallas Cowboys. Granted, that 190 yards of rushing and over 40 minutes in time of possession shouldn’t be expected, but do what works. Obviously there are wrinkles Mike Shula and the rest of the offensive staff should make, but don’t overthink this.

The running game sets up Teddy Bridgewater and the passing the game. When Javonte “Pookie” Williams, Melvin Gordon and the offensive line dominate, Teddy 2 Gloves is a better quarterback. The offense is better.

The big factor that needs to carry over to today’s game is winning the turnover battle. Denver can’t give the ball away and the defense needs to force some takeaways.

The recipe is there for the Broncos to have success. Follow it and perhaps throw in a few new ingredients and they’ll enter the bye week on a three-game winning streak.

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment. This week, we preview the Eagles game and what Denver can carry over from the win over the Cowboys.

Broncos News

Broncos look to parlay huge Cowboys win into AFC West contention

The Broncos enter Sunday’s game vs the Eagles on a two-game winning streak & with their biggest win in years. Will Denver become a contender?

Burning Questions: Can Teddy Bridgewater help lead the Broncos to a third consecutive win?

“This is a time in sports where it can be dangerous,” Bridgewater said this week.

Mike Klis: 5 keys for Denver to beat Philadelphia this Sunday | 9news.com

The Broncos meet the Eagles at Empower Field. Cushenberry, Risner and Meinerz need to protect Teddy Bridgewater.

Broncos' keys to handling prosperity vs. Eagles

Both teams will look sharp. Will the Broncos continue to play that way? Here are Troy Renck's keys to a Broncos' victory against an Eagles team that is 3-1 on the road.

'Be authentic': How 29-year-old Denver Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker reaches players - Denver Broncos- ESPN

Parker, one of the youngest full-time position coaches in the NFL, teaches players who are around his age.

NFL News

Jon Gruden suing NFL, Roger Goodell, saying they forced him out of Las Vegas Raiders job

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell, according to his attorney, claiming that Gruden's emails were "selectively leaked" in order to "force him out of his job."

NFL doubles down on Bears taunting call, fines Cassius Marsh

Cassius Marsh played one game with the Bears and it will cost him nearly $6,000.

This Week in NFL History (Nov. 15-Nov. 21): 'Sweetness' sets single-game rushing record

This week in NFL History revisits the league's greatest and most memorable moments of the past.

Rams WR Robert Woods suffers torn ACL in practice, to miss remainder of 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.