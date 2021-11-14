The Denver Broncos have a golden opportunity to change the course of their season with a win in Week 10 at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taking a 6-4 record into their Bye Week would position them well for a playoff push late in the season and with the AFC West a bit of a muddy mess there is a chance they can compete there too with five of their six division games remaining.
Game Preview
For this game, the biggest challenge will be how Vic Fangio schemes up the defense to stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles rushing attack.
Hurts is one of two quarterbacks, with Lamar Jackson being the other, who are in the Top 10 in the NFL for 10+ yard rushes. Containing that RPO threat is going to put stress on the Broncos defense.
“Dual-threat quarterback used to mean a scrambling quarterback on pass plays,” Fangio explained this week. “Now, a dual threat quarterback in many cases means the gun-run game where he can keep it, the RPO game where they can throw it, and the scrambling. It’s a big challenge and they’re doing it well. This quarterback—[Jalen] Hurts—has done it in college, so he’s very experienced at it. He probably does it as well as anybody in the league right now.”
Containing that is the key to Broncos victory this week. If they can build up a big lead like they did last week, Denver should be able to hold of the typical late game scoring teams have seen from Philadelphia all season.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, November 14 at 2:25 p.m. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporting)
Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)
The Broncos are back to region coverage in Week 10 as they host the Eagles. The game will not be broadcast in Alaska and Hawaii. If you see BLUE in the map below, you will get the Denver game on CBS.
If you see BLUE in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Eagles game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/EZ1KUh8qqE— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) November 11, 2021
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|McTelvin Agim
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Garett Bolles
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Illness
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Malik Reed
|OLB
|Hip
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Hip
|-
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|-
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
Eagles Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Fletcher Cox
|DT
|NIR – Resting Player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|Shoulder
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Avonte Maddox
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Rodney McLeod
|S
|Neck
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Darius Slay
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Josh Sweat
|DE
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|-
|Lane Johnson
|T
|NIR – Resting Player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Jason Kelce
|C
|NIR – Resting Player
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Andre Dillard
|T
|Knee
|-
|-
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
Broncos-Eagles Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a mere 3-point home favorite over the Eagles. That line has actually shifted to the Eagles as the week has progressed. Denver now has just a two-point edge at home against the 3-6 Eagles. I’m not sure what that means, but it is a bit concerning that money is shifting the line towards Philadelphia.
Matchup History
As an avid fan for at least 3+ decades, I’ve never really recalled any impact rivalry games with the Eagles. Denver is 5-8 all-time against them, but all but two of those losses came prior to 1996. Since then, the winning team has scored 30 or more points in every game and over 50 twice. Maybe we should expect an offensive explosion on Sunday...
2021 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2021
|at New York Giants
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|27-13
|1-0
|2
|9/19/2021
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|23-13
|2-0
|3
|9/26/2021
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|26-0
|3-0
|4
|10/3/2021
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|7-23
|3-1
|5
|10/10/2021
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|19-27
|3-2
|6
|10/17/2021
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|24-34
|3-3
|7
|10/21/2021
|at Cleveland Browns (TNF)
|6:20 PM
|NFLN
|14-17
|3-4
|8
|10/31/2021
|vs Washington Football Team
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|17-10
|4-4
|9
|11/7/2021
|at Dallas Cowboys
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|30-16
|5-4
|10
|11/14/2021
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|11
|11/21/2021
|BYE
|12
|11/28/2021
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|13
|12/5/2021
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|14
|12/12/2021
|vs Detroit Lions
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|15
|12/19/2021
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|16
|12/26/2021
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|17
|1/2/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|18
|1/9/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
