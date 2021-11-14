 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Eagles 2021 live stream: How to watch online, odds, game time, and TV schedule

Here’s how to watch the Denver Broncos play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. Plus other odds and ends.

By Tim Lynch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have a golden opportunity to change the course of their season with a win in Week 10 at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taking a 6-4 record into their Bye Week would position them well for a playoff push late in the season and with the AFC West a bit of a muddy mess there is a chance they can compete there too with five of their six division games remaining.

Game Preview

For this game, the biggest challenge will be how Vic Fangio schemes up the defense to stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles rushing attack.

Hurts is one of two quarterbacks, with Lamar Jackson being the other, who are in the Top 10 in the NFL for 10+ yard rushes. Containing that RPO threat is going to put stress on the Broncos defense.

“Dual-threat quarterback used to mean a scrambling quarterback on pass plays,” Fangio explained this week. “Now, a dual threat quarterback in many cases means the gun-run game where he can keep it, the RPO game where they can throw it, and the scrambling. It’s a big challenge and they’re doing it well. This quarterback—[Jalen] Hurts—has done it in college, so he’s very experienced at it. He probably does it as well as anybody in the league right now.”

Containing that is the key to Broncos victory this week. If they can build up a big lead like they did last week, Denver should be able to hold of the typical late game scoring teams have seen from Philadelphia all season.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, November 14 at 2:25 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporting)

Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

The Broncos are back to region coverage in Week 10 as they host the Eagles. The game will not be broadcast in Alaska and Hawaii. If you see BLUE in the map below, you will get the Denver game on CBS.

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
McTelvin Agim DL Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Garett Bolles T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Shelby Harris DE Illness DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Bobby Massie T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT
Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Tim Patrick WR Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Malik Reed OLB Hip DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Caden Sterns S Shoulder DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Pat Surtain II CB Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -
Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE
Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL -
Mike Boone RB Hip - LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE
Baron Browning ILB Back - DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

Eagles Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Fletcher Cox DT NIR – Resting Player DNP FULL FULL -
Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder DNP FULL FULL -
Avonte Maddox CB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL -
Rodney McLeod S Neck DNP FULL FULL -
Darius Slay CB Hamstring DNP LIMITED FULL -
Josh Sweat DE Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -
Lane Johnson T NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL FULL -
Jason Kelce C NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL FULL -
DeVonta Smith WR Elbow LIMITED FULL FULL -
Andre Dillard T Knee - - FULL QUESTIONABLE

Broncos-Eagles Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a mere 3-point home favorite over the Eagles. That line has actually shifted to the Eagles as the week has progressed. Denver now has just a two-point edge at home against the 3-6 Eagles. I’m not sure what that means, but it is a bit concerning that money is shifting the line towards Philadelphia.

Matchup History

As an avid fan for at least 3+ decades, I’ve never really recalled any impact rivalry games with the Eagles. Denver is 5-8 all-time against them, but all but two of those losses came prior to 1996. Since then, the winning team has scored 30 or more points in every game and over 50 twice. Maybe we should expect an offensive explosion on Sunday...

Hot Reads

Broncos Podcasts

We got an outstanding podcast lineup for you each week and a big thank you to all who listen to our shows each week. We love you! Go Broncos!

On MHR Radio this week, Ian St. Clair and Adam Malnati are feeling pretty confident about the Broncos as they host the Eagles in Week 10.

On the Cover 2 Broncos podcast, Joe Rowles brought in Nick Kendell of Mile High Huddle to break down the Broncos-Eagles game.

The Dublin to Denver podcast with Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin, and Stewart Roche recap the big win over the Dallas Cowboys and preview the upcoming game against the Eagles.

Last but not least, the Something Something Broncos crew finally got schedules aligned to discuss the week and enjoy a lighter side of podcasting.

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

Social Media Information

MHR Facebook Page: Mile High Report: A Denver Broncos Blog

MHR Twitter: Follow @MileHighReport

MHR Instagram: Follow @MileHighReport

Denver Broncos Fan Group: Denver Broncos Football

MHR Live on Twitch: Follow @ MHR_Live

2021 Denver Broncos Schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
1 9/12/2021 at New York Giants 2:25 PM FOX 27-13 1-0
2 9/19/2021 at Jacksonville Jaguars 11:00 AM CBS 23-13 2-0
3 9/26/2021 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS 26-0 3-0
4 10/3/2021 vs Baltimore Ravens 2:25 PM CBS 7-23 3-1
5 10/10/2021 at Pittsburgh Steelers 11:00 AM FOX 19-27 3-2
6 10/17/2021 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 24-34 3-3
7 10/21/2021 at Cleveland Browns (TNF) 6:20 PM NFLN 14-17 3-4
8 10/31/2021 vs Washington Football Team 2:25 PM FOX 17-10 4-4
9 11/7/2021 at Dallas Cowboys 11:00 AM FOX 30-16 5-4
10 11/14/2021 vs Philadelphia Eagles 2:25 PM CBS
11 11/21/2021 BYE
12 11/28/2021 vs Los Angeles Chargers 2:05 PM CBS
13 12/5/2021 at Kansas City Chiefs 11:00 AM CBS
14 12/12/2021 vs Detroit Lions 2:05 PM FOX
15 12/19/2021 vs Cincinnati Bengals 2:05 PM CBS
16 12/26/2021 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS
17 1/2/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:05 PM CBS
18 1/9/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS

In This Stream

Week 10: Eagles at Broncos - Everything we know

View all 20 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...