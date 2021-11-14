The Denver Broncos have a golden opportunity to change the course of their season with a win in Week 10 at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. Taking a 6-4 record into their Bye Week would position them well for a playoff push late in the season and with the AFC West a bit of a muddy mess there is a chance they can compete there too with five of their six division games remaining.

Game Preview

For this game, the biggest challenge will be how Vic Fangio schemes up the defense to stop Jalen Hurts and the Eagles rushing attack.

Hurts is one of two quarterbacks, with Lamar Jackson being the other, who are in the Top 10 in the NFL for 10+ yard rushes. Containing that RPO threat is going to put stress on the Broncos defense.

“Dual-threat quarterback used to mean a scrambling quarterback on pass plays,” Fangio explained this week. “Now, a dual threat quarterback in many cases means the gun-run game where he can keep it, the RPO game where they can throw it, and the scrambling. It’s a big challenge and they’re doing it well. This quarterback—[Jalen] Hurts—has done it in college, so he’s very experienced at it. He probably does it as well as anybody in the league right now.”

Containing that is the key to Broncos victory this week. If they can build up a big lead like they did last week, Denver should be able to hold of the typical late game scoring teams have seen from Philadelphia all season.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, November 14 at 2:25 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporting)

Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

The Broncos are back to region coverage in Week 10 as they host the Eagles. The game will not be broadcast in Alaska and Hawaii. If you see BLUE in the map below, you will get the Denver game on CBS.

If you see BLUE in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Eagles game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/EZ1KUh8qqE — Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) November 11, 2021

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Sunday Night Football

Yahoo! Sports App

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status McTelvin Agim DL Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Garett Bolles T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Shelby Harris DE Illness DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Bobby Massie T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Albert Okwuegbunam TE Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Tim Patrick WR Knee DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Malik Reed OLB Hip DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Caden Sterns S Shoulder DNP LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Pat Surtain II CB Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Mike Purcell DL Thumb FULL FULL FULL - Mike Boone RB Hip - LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Baron Browning ILB Back - DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

Eagles Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Fletcher Cox DT NIR – Resting Player DNP FULL FULL - Javon Hargrave DT Shoulder DNP FULL FULL - Avonte Maddox CB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL - Rodney McLeod S Neck DNP FULL FULL - Darius Slay CB Hamstring DNP LIMITED FULL - Josh Sweat DE Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL - Lane Johnson T NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL FULL - Jason Kelce C NIR – Resting Player LIMITED FULL FULL - DeVonta Smith WR Elbow LIMITED FULL FULL - Andre Dillard T Knee - - FULL QUESTIONABLE

Broncos-Eagles Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a mere 3-point home favorite over the Eagles. That line has actually shifted to the Eagles as the week has progressed. Denver now has just a two-point edge at home against the 3-6 Eagles. I’m not sure what that means, but it is a bit concerning that money is shifting the line towards Philadelphia.

Matchup History

As an avid fan for at least 3+ decades, I’ve never really recalled any impact rivalry games with the Eagles. Denver is 5-8 all-time against them, but all but two of those losses came prior to 1996. Since then, the winning team has scored 30 or more points in every game and over 50 twice. Maybe we should expect an offensive explosion on Sunday...

