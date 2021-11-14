 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Broncos fall to 5-5 after getting blown out at home by Eagles

NFL Week 10 Early Games: Live Updates

Welcome to Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here is your early games open thread as we wait for the Denver Broncos to play this afternoon.

By Tim Lynch
Welcome to Week 10 of the regular season! This is the early games open thread, so feel free to join the chat below to talk about the early game slot of games.

Looking over these early game slots, I’m not seeing many interesting games. For our own rooting interests, it would be good for the Jets to beat the Bills and for the Patriots to take down the Browns. As far fetched as this might be, also need the Lions to beat the Steelers. All three of those outcomes help Denver’s potential playoff picture down the road.

The Denver Broncos will be at home to take on the Philadelphia Eagles later this afternoon, so check out our nuts and bolts post.

Early games schedule

Early Game live updates

