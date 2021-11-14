2021: Broncos vs. Eagles - Live updates

For the Denver Broncos (5-4), this is a ‘prove it’ kind of game against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at home. They are coming off a huge upset win over the Dallas Cowboys last week, but there are few believers outside of Denver. Even bettors aren’t high on Denver with the line closing hard in favor of the visiting team.

In-game updates

Game preview

I noted in an early morning post that the biggest key to this game was how well the Broncos defense contains Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. Hurts has consistency issues, but he is among the league leaders in big runs. The Eagles score a lot of their points late, so keeping them off balance until the lead is big enough that those late scores don’t matter is key.

On offense, Teddy Bridgewater has to take advantage of a very soft Eagles secondary that is giving up over 70% completion rate on the season. There will be open receivers, so Bridgewater has got to see those openings and exploit them.

Join us in the comments section below to talk Broncos-Eagles in Week 10.