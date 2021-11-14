Eagles at Broncos first quarter recap

The Philadelphia Eagles lost the opening coin toss and the Denver Broncos were able to defer possession to the second half bringing Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense out to start the game.

Predictably, the Eagles opened up in RPO with Hurts keeping the ball getting the edge for a quick 10 yards and a first down. Their next run was even bigger with Boston Scott straight up the middle for 17 yards.

The Broncos defense read the next run perfectly with Kyle Fuller making a two yard tackle for a loss to bring up 2nd and 12. An easy screen pass to Scott produced a first down to the Broncos 34 yard line.

Eagles lead the league in screen calls, so of course they get the Broncos on one early. pic.twitter.com/2P2ibJV2Zz — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

The Denver defense stiffened once the Eagles got inside the red zone and were able to keep the damage to a mere three points, but Philadelphia did take that early lead.

Eagles 3, Broncos 0.

With quarterbacks coach Mike Shula in at playcaller with Pat Shurmur out with COVID-19, the Broncos opened up their first drive with a run up the gut for a short gain by Melvin Gordon, a swing pass to Gordon on second down that fell incomplete, and then a swing pass to Gordon that he caught for a two yard loss. That quick three and out was uninspiring as it gets.

#Broncos O opening drives this year



Punt

FG

Punt

Punt

Punt

TD

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) November 14, 2021

On the Eagles next drive, they got things going by converting an early third down. However, Dre’Mont Jones came up huge soon after with an eight-yard tackle for a loss to force Hurts into a second and 18. Hurts completed two pass to get that first down out across midfield to the Broncos 47 yard line.

Two plays later, Hurts threw an absolute dime to DeVonta Smith who was being covered perfectly by Patrick Surtain for the touchdown.

Eagles 10, Broncos 0.

The Broncos began their next drive with a quick toss behind the line to Jerry Jeudy who had to juke and fight his way for a short three yard gain. Javonte Williams then took his first carry outside and turned it upfield for a nine yard gain and a first down.

Broncos come out in 12 personnel and call power for Javonte Williams off left end. Pookie rumbles for a first down pic.twitter.com/EmchamEPLE — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

After a false start by Teddy Bridgewater, Williams took his second carry for a nice gain bulling over an Eagles cornerback on his way. He took the next carry for three yards to bring up a third and one. Bridgewater found Tim Patrick for a first down across midfield. The Eagles would be hit with taunting penalty on the play too, giving Denver the ball near the 30 yard line.

After an offsides penalty on the Eagles, the quarter would end with Jerry Jeudy breaking ankles on his way to a first down.