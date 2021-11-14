Broncos won their ‘Super Bowl’ last week; fail to show up this week against Eagles

Many of us had high hopes that the Denver Broncos had suddenly figured things out with their blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys, but I am sure most of us thought that was likely a big ask for this team in 2021. They came out at home and got absolutely dominated by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on their way to a 30-13 home defeat.

At 5-5, it figures to be a long Bye Week for the Broncos as they go right back to where they were during that four game losing streak. Lost and lacking identity.

First Quarter

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles came out strong in the first quarter. The gashed the Broncos defense early in the run game, but had to settle for a field goal on their first drive. However, the Denver offense went three and out to open things up and the Eagles offense took advantage.

After driving down to the Broncos 36-yard line, Hurts dropped a dime into the bucket for DeVonta Smith for the touchdown and the early 10-0 lead on the road. Patrick Surtain was in coverage, but a pass doesn’t get much better than that.

Broncos get zero pressure on Jalen Hurts, who chucks it up to DeVonta Smith for six. Patrick Surtain II in coverage.



Eagles 10, Broncos 0 pic.twitter.com/OikxHZ55h5 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

Eagles 10, Broncos 0. Full first quarter recap.

Second Quarter

Spearheaded by several quality runs by Javonte Williams, the Broncos second possession was capped by three straight Melvin Gordon runs that culminated in a touchdown to cut the Eagles lead to a field goal.

Melvin Gordon for a touchdown and the Broncos are back within a score. pic.twitter.com/LP7C6OVF0g — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

After forcing the Eagles into a three out on their first second quarter possession, the Broncos needed just one play to blow the top off the Eagles defense with a 64-yard catch and run from Albert Okwuegbunam to set Denver up inside the 10.

Teddy Bridgewater with a clutch checkdown to Albert Okwuegbunam, who rumbles for a big gain. pic.twitter.com/kx8oQVpECW — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

The would end up settling for a field goal on that drive, but that would tie the game up at 10 apiece.

Meanwhile, the Eagles offense discovered a nice recipe for success by running directly at where ever Malik Reed is lining up. They marched down the field to respond to Broncos score with a touchdown of their own with three minutes remaining in the half.

Eagles 20, Broncos 10. Full second quarter recap.

Third Quarter

The Broncos came out with a strong offensive drive to start the second half with big plays from Courtland Sutton in the passing game and Javonte Williams on the ground, but it was all for nothing after the Eagles blocked the Broncos field goal attempt.

The Broncos special teams under Tom McMahon have allowed a blocked punt, a kick return TD, 40-yard punt returns, a backbreaking penalty on field goal block, and this blocked field goal.



Fire the man already @Broncos pic.twitter.com/EkBXZoGRsu — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

Denver dominated the third quarter. Then this happened and the game was essentially over after that.

Eagles 27, Broncos 13. Full third quarter recap.

Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter was played, but the game was decided on that fumble return for a touchdown. The final score was merely the only unknown. Denver would lose - again - at home. This time to the Eagles in a 30-13 romp.

Grade: F’d.