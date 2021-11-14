Eagles at Broncos third quarter recap

Needing a scoring drive to start the second half, the Denver Broncos got things going early with a first down pass from Teddy Bridgewater to Noah Fant for 15 yards. Teddy then finally found Courtland Sutton in this game for a 26 yard pass over the middle to the Philadelphia Eagles 34 yard line.

Bridgewater with a 21-yard checkdown to Courtland Sutton pic.twitter.com/lLCVzKCvvW — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

From the shotgun, Bridgewater handed off Javonte Williams who broke it outside for a four yard gain on first down. Williams got the ball again on second down and turned it upfield for a 20 yard gain to the Eagles 10 yard line.

Javonte Williams with a 20-yard run off the right side pic.twitter.com/9GOI6Dduam — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

After an incomplete pass on first down and a stuffed run up the middle by Fletcher Cox, the Broncos faced a third and goal from the Eagles 14 yard line. Williams caught a pass over the middle, but four yards short of the goal line to bring out Brandon McManus for the field goal attempt.

The Eagles would block the field goal to kill all of the momentum Denver had gained to open the second half.

Tom McMahon should be fired. Today. — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

The Broncos defense came out and forced their first three and out of the game against the Eagles offense and then Dionte Spencer had a big 19-yard punt return to set Denver up at the Eagles 45 yard line to start their next drive.

Needing a touchdown on that drive after that blocked field goal, the Broncos pounded the rock to start it out. Melvin Gordon had back to back nice runs for a first down to the Eagles 28 yard line. A bad spot for Jerry Jeudy on a reception made it a third and two instead of a third and one. Javonte Williams ran it in for a touchdown on the next play, but a holding call on Eric Saubert negated the big play.

On third and seven, a roughing the passer penalty set Denver up at the Eagles 11 yard line for a first down.

After a predictable first down incompletion (third time Denver has had a first down at around the 10 yard line and all three times were incomplete passes) and then a block in the back set Denver back to a 2nd and 20 from the 20 yard line. It would all end in a field goal attempt from there.

Broncos in the red zone. pic.twitter.com/RIWno1QRpJ — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) November 14, 2021

Fortunately, the drive would end in points as Brandon McManus’ kick would not be blocked.

Eagles 20, Broncos 13.

Needing a big momentum shift, the Broncos got it in the form of a Justin Simmons interception. Boston Scott had gotten a big run to open the drive up, but a tackle for a loss at the Eagles 49 yard line was followed up by this Simmons interception to get the ball back in Teddy Bridgewater’s hands.

The Broncos pressure Jalen Hurts and Justin Simmons comes up with his 4th pick of the season! pic.twitter.com/R9BlbguKQI — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) November 14, 2021

Back to back passes to Noah Fant produced 21 yards to the Eagles 32-yard line. The drive stalled just inside the 25 yard line with a fourth and one opportunity. Vic Fangio decided to go for it with less than a minute to go in the third quarter.

Melvin Gordon would fumble the ball with Darius Slay picking up the ball and returning it to the house for the game-clinching touchdown.

Eagles 27, Broncos 13.