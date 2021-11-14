Week 10: Broncos vs. Eagles gameday inactives

The Denver Broncos received some good news today with Patrick Surtain, Malik Reed, and Baron Browning all active for this game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Bradley Chubb was also spotted out there doing some light running as the team expects his return after the Bye.

As far as inactives, Denver did get hit with both starting tackles out with Garett Bolles and Bobby Massie both not ready to return. That will leave the outside locked down by Calvin Anderson and Cam Fleming. Also out is Essang Bassey who was recently activated off the PUP list and should be ready to get some playing time after this game. Mike Boone is also close to return, but they decided he needed another week or two before returning to the lineup.

For the Eagles, they are not missing any of their key players today. They are all hands on deck to play the Broncos.

Here is your full inactives list for the Broncos-Eagles game in Week 10.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Garett Bolles OT Bobby Massie OT McTelvin Agim DL Essang Bassey CB Mike Boone RB Jamar Johnson S Mac McCain CB