3 winners, 6 losers from the Broncos pathetic 30-13 loss to the Eagles

Well, we got our answer.

After the Denver Broncos big win over the Dallas Cowboys, most were curious what team would show up on Sunday. In emphatic fashion, the Broncos returned to Earth and reminded us all of who they are in the most-recent embarrassing performance, a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now Denver heads into the bye week 5-5 and reeling.

Per usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Javonte Williams

The rookie running back only touched the ball 10 times on Sunday, but he flashed signs of greatness yet again. Pookie finished with eight carries for 48 yards and six yards per rush. Williams also had two receptions for 1 yard. I said it a few weeks ago, and it’s clearer now than ever, Williams needs to be the every-down running back for the Broncos.

The Broncos edge rushers

Malik Reed and Jonathan Cooper both played “OK?” games. Aside from a 31-yard run, they did a decent job of containing Jalen Hurts in the pocket. Reed was definitely targeted in the running game, though. He finished with a team-high nine tackles (five solo) and one tackle for loss. Cooper finished with five tackles (four solo) and one tackle for loss. After second thought, this was the biggest reach of the group. I was trying to be positive for something on that side of the ball.

Justin Simmons

Simmons registered what appeared to be a possible game-turning interception. He also got five tackles (four solo) and a pass defended.

Losers

Melvin Gordon

The $9 million running back must hold onto the football in that situation. But at this point, that’s what Gordon does in those key moments.

Teddy Bridgewater

This is the hot-button issue in Broncos Country right now. The fact Bridgewater appeared to give zero effort is what will make this inexcusable and follow him as long as he’s in Denver. On top of everything else, the offense just scored 13 points at home when they had five trips inside the 20-yard line. As for the “play” on the fumble, Andrew Mason said it best: “Teddy Bridgewater has been the Broncos’ best QB since Peyton Manning and has done some good things over the course of the year, but his season is likely to be defined by pulling up on the fumble return. Whether it’s fair or not — that’s up to you. But that’s the NFL.”

Mike Shula

Shula did it. He has Broncos Country yearning for Pat Shurmur. Well done.

Vic Fangio

The Broncos have now been outcoached by a team without a head coach and just made a first-year head coach look like Bill Walsh (slight exaggeration, but you get the point).

Tom McMahon

Where is the accountability? The fact this guy still has a job in Denver is bewildering, to say the least.

The Broncos

After the biggest win in years, that’s the effort and performance put forth by this team? They could have gone into the bye 6-4 and in serious contention in the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Instead, Denver was embarrassed yet again and Broncos Country was smacked in the face by reality.