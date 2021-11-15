These Denver Broncos stink

Halfway into the sixth season following the Super Bowl run in 2015, I have officially run out of things to say about the Denver Broncos. How many synonyms for putrid, disgusting, offensive, or upsetting are there? I’ve used them all. It’s exhausting getting up early every Monday and trying to come up with some new way to describe the shambles that is Denver football.

The Broncos stink.

You can only get really mad so much before you just kinda don’t give a crap anymore. Would firing someone on the coaching staff really matter? I mean, there are plenty of candidates. Heck, toss Mike Shula on that list headlined by Tom McMahon. Really, it doesn’t matter. The ineptitude from a lack of ownership has rotted clean through every bastion of leadership and it shows.

The Broncos stink.

Blame the players. Teddy didn’t even try to make the tackle after the game-sealing fumble. Do you blame him? With no accountability among the coaches, it’s got to be all he can do not to laugh in their faces when they come down on him during film session this week. Why would Teddy try when everyone else gets to phone it in without repercussion?

They Broncos stink.

All that chest pounding after the Dallas game amounted to a whole lot of not much... again. All this talk about how people shouldn’t count the Broncos out and how there is more to them than meets the eye is all just a bunch on nonsense. To count them out is to have at one point counted them ‘in’. Sometime over the last six years, the Broncos became an irrelevant joke they seem perfectly fine with it.

The Broncos stink.

I would love to wake up early in the morning and write about how the Broncos will bounce back or how they’re turning a corner. Newsflash: They’re not going to and there is no corner. What you see is what you get and what we are seeing is a whole lot of not much...again.

The Broncos stink,

To lose to a 3-win Eagles team at home is truly something to behold. To be blown out by them like that is another thing entirely. Or is it? It’s the new era of Broncos football. Expectations are for other teams. Accountability is just a word that bloggers use from time to time. Standards are hard to maintain, so why try?

The Broncos stink.

They’re fine with it. Why aren’t you?

Horse Tracks

‘We dropped the ball’: Broncos miss opportunity to continue win streak, fall 30-13 to Eagles to drop back to .500

The Broncos struggled in all phases as they were unable to move to 6-4 on the season.

Justin Simmons' reaction to Sunday's loss: 'It was unacceptable from a defensive standpoint'

Safety Justin Simmons checks in with team reporter Sydney Jones following the Broncos' loss to the Eagles to discuss the defense's performance, his 20th career interception and more.

'This is not the end of us': Malik Reed looks ahead to Denver's final seven games

Malik Reed reflects on the Broncos' loss to the Eagles, the upcoming bye week and how Denver can rebound.

Albert Okwuegbunam on bye week following Sunday's loss: 'It's going to be huge just to study up. Just really take a step back'

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam checks in with team reporter Sydney Jones following the Broncos' loss to the Eagles to evaluate the offense's performance, discuss the mindset heading into the team's bye week and more.

