If you have spent any amount of time on social media since the Denver Broncos 30-13 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, then you are feeling what I am feeling. Just the Bye Week blues. Fans fighting over whether or not Teddy Bridgewater is a manly man and how Drew Lock would have made that tackle. Fire this coach or that coach. You know, the same ole shit just in a differently packaged week of football.

I have to keep reminding myself that the last time the Denver Broncos were .500 or better by Week 11 was back in 2016 when they were 7-3 and crashed their way to a 9-7 finish. Case Keenum briefly helped the Broncos to 6-6 in 2018 before losing the rest of the way out as well, so I would be remiss not to include that brief ascension.

In a way, 2021 is just a slightly better version of the Broncos story post-Manning. And yet here we are still arguing over nuances that don’t really matter. Does anyone actually think Denver is winning more games with Drew Lock under center? His peaks are higher than Teddy Bridgewater’s, but so are his valleys. And in 2020, the valleys lasted for 2-3 games before another peak would arrive.

We’re just back to where we were in March of <insert year>. The Denver Broncos need a long-term answer at quarterback. It’s not the only thing they need to get back on track, but it is the most important.

As for the rest of this season, I’m a Teddy guy. I had seen enough of Drew Lock by the end of last season. Teddy isn’t likely the long-term answer for me as a Broncos’ fan either, but he’s certainly the best option for the here and now.

Do you disagree? Like everyone else on social media, let me know in the comments section below how and why I am wrong. Ha!

