2021 NFL Power Rankings: Week 11

Momentum is shifting a bit over the last few weeks with the NFC fading slightly. Slightly. Meaning, only one AFC team has caught up and taken over a Top 5 spot on our weekly power rankings. That team is the Tennessee Titans. I don’t think there is any disputing that this squad is about as underrated as it gets.
I still think the NFC is a five horse race between the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they might just end up beating each other up so bad that the AFC team could be the champion when its all said and done despite being the inferior conference this season.
As for the rest of the AFC, you can predictably see the Denver Broncos tank the list. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have quietly retaken the AFC West after a very rough start.
With 10 weeks complete, I’m going to predict the final playoff seeds so I can look back to see how close (or not) I was.
NFC Playoff Prediction
- Green Bay Packers
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- Seattle Seahawks
AFC Playoff Prediction
- Tennessee Titans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills
- New England Patriots
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Chargers
Here are you full Week 11 power rankings.
Week 11 NFL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1
|Tennessee Titans
|8-2
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|8-2
|3
|Green Bay Packers
|8-2
|4
|Dallas Cowboys
|7-2
|5
|Los Angeles Rams
|7-3
|6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6-3
|7
|Baltimore Ravens
|6-3
|8
|New England Patriots
|6-4
|9
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6-4
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|6-3
|11
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-4
|12
|New Orleans Saints
|5-4
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|5-5
|14
|Minnesota Vikings
|4-5
|15
|San Francisco 49ers
|4-5
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|5-3-1
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5-4
|18
|Cleveland Browns
|5-5
|19
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5-4
|20
|Carolina Panthers
|5-5
|21
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4-6
|22
|Denver Broncos
|5-5
|23
|Seattle Seahawks
|3-6
|24
|Washington Football Team
|3-6
|25
|New York Giants
|3-6
|26
|Chicago Bears
|3-6
|27
|Atlanta Falcons
|4-5
|28
|Miami Dolphins
|3-7
|29
|New York Jets
|2-7
|30
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2-7
|31
|Houston Texans
|1-8
|32
|Detroit Lions
|0-8-1
Loading comments...