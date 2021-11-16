2021 NFL Power Rankings: Week 11

Momentum is shifting a bit over the last few weeks with the NFC fading slightly. Slightly. Meaning, only one AFC team has caught up and taken over a Top 5 spot on our weekly power rankings. That team is the Tennessee Titans. I don’t think there is any disputing that this squad is about as underrated as it gets.

I still think the NFC is a five horse race between the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, they might just end up beating each other up so bad that the AFC team could be the champion when its all said and done despite being the inferior conference this season.

As for the rest of the AFC, you can predictably see the Denver Broncos tank the list. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have quietly retaken the AFC West after a very rough start.

With 10 weeks complete, I’m going to predict the final playoff seeds so I can look back to see how close (or not) I was.

NFC Playoff Prediction

Green Bay Packers Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Los Angeles Rams Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks

AFC Playoff Prediction

Here are you full Week 11 power rankings.