NFL Picks for Week 11

We’re back at it with Week 11. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
Syndication: Enterprise News Bob Breidenbach/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to Week 11!

Last week was a disaster for me. The good news is that it was an even bigger disaster for Laurie, so I was still able to pick up a game on her lead. Gaining ground on her again this week could be a challenge as we have a slew of different picks and, frankly, I am not confident in my plays there. At best, I think we’ll split those six different picks. But who knows, maybe I’ll get lucky.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, it was all a bad week for. I actually lead the way with seven wins, with everyone else behind that woefully low number. That actually made me feel better about the bad week, because it means I wasn’t crazy picking the teams I picked. It was just one of those weeks where a lot of teams everyone picked to win, didn’t win. Maybe we’ll all get back on track this week.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 11.

Week 11 NFL Picks

Week 11 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 89-60-1 86-63-1 91-58-1
New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons (TNF) NE NE NE
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles NO PHI PHI
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets MIA NYJ NYJ
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers CAR WFT WFT
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills BUF BUF BUF
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns CLE DET CLE
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars SF SF SF
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans TEN TEN TEN
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings GB MIN GB
Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears BAL BAL BAL
Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders CIN CIN LV
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks SEA ARZ ARZ
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs DAL DAL KC
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Angeles Chargers (SNF) LAC LAC LAC
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) TB TB TB

