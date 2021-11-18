Welcome to Week 11!

Last week was a disaster for me. The good news is that it was an even bigger disaster for Laurie, so I was still able to pick up a game on her lead. Gaining ground on her again this week could be a challenge as we have a slew of different picks and, frankly, I am not confident in my plays there. At best, I think we’ll split those six different picks. But who knows, maybe I’ll get lucky.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, it was all a bad week for. I actually lead the way with seven wins, with everyone else behind that woefully low number. That actually made me feel better about the bad week, because it means I wasn’t crazy picking the teams I picked. It was just one of those weeks where a lot of teams everyone picked to win, didn’t win. Maybe we’ll all get back on track this week.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group #: 56471

Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 11.