Welcome to Week 11!
Last week was a disaster for me. The good news is that it was an even bigger disaster for Laurie, so I was still able to pick up a game on her lead. Gaining ground on her again this week could be a challenge as we have a slew of different picks and, frankly, I am not confident in my plays there. At best, I think we’ll split those six different picks. But who knows, maybe I’ll get lucky.
In our Yahoo community pick’em group, it was all a bad week for. I actually lead the way with seven wins, with everyone else behind that woefully low number. That actually made me feel better about the bad week, because it means I wasn’t crazy picking the teams I picked. It was just one of those weeks where a lot of teams everyone picked to win, didn’t win. Maybe we’ll all get back on track this week.
Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 11.
Week 11 NFL Picks
|New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons (TNF)
|NE
|NE
|NE
|New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
|NO
|PHI
|PHI
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|MIA
|NYJ
|NYJ
|Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|WFT
|WFT
|Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|DET
|CLE
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|SF
|SF
|SF
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|TEN
|TEN
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
|GB
|MIN
|GB
|Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders
|CIN
|CIN
|LV
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|ARZ
|ARZ
|Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs
|DAL
|DAL
|KC
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Angeles Chargers (SNF)
|LAC
|LAC
|LAC
|New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)
|TB
|TB
|TB
