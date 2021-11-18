Thursday Night Football Week 11: Patriots at Falcons - Live Updates

I have faded the New England Patriots all season long, but they don’t care what I think and have emerged as a darkhorse in the AFC. With a Top 10 offense in both rushing and passing, along with a the 15th ranked defense, Bill Belichick is finding a way to compete post-Tom Brady.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons have somehow won four games this season despite the 27th ranked offense. I’ve picked against them almost every week and every time I think maybe they are better than I think, they lose. Kind of the Denver Broncos of the NFC if I am being completely honest. Anyway, I have the Patriots winning this game 27-20.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and will air on NFL Network, Amazon, and FOX. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.