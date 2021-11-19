Broncos extend Tim Patrick to three-year, $34 million contract

According to multiple sources, the Denver Broncos have given wide receiver Tim Patrick a three-year contract extension worth up to $34 million. That includes $18 million in guarantees.

The #Broncos are extending WR Tim Patrick, as @mikeklis said. Source says it’s a three-year deal with a max value of $34 million with $18.5 million in guarantees. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 19, 2021

There is always a lot of hyperbole around undrafted wide receivers in Denver thanks in large part of Rod Smith, but there is no denying that Tim Patrick is the closest this team has gotten to getting an undrafted wide receiver as good as Smith was.

Patrick, 27, caught on in a big way last season with 51 catches for 742 yards and six touchdowns. He is well on his way to breaking those marks with 37 catches for 523 yards and 4 touchdowns through ten games. This will lock Patrick in with the Broncos for at least the next two years.

Next up for George Paton would be to lock up Courtland Sutton to a long-term deal as well. This offense, under a competent quarterback and offensive coordinator, would look very dangerous with Sutton, Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Javonte Williams, Albert O, and Noah Fant.

