Tim Patrick has more than earned his contract extension with the Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country!

When it comes to stories, Tim Patrick’s is pretty dang good.

He was an undrafted free agent out of Utah who spent time with both the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers before signing to the Denver Broncos practice squad in 2017. This is one of those career and life moments that people look back on and say “that’s my chance.”

When it comes to breaks, Patrick earned his. He did whatever was asked of him, whether it was on special teams or finally getting the chance to start at receiver in 2018.

From there, his career trajectory took off despite an injury in the 2019 season opener that put him on injured reserve until Week 11. The fact even that wouldn’t keep him down is a testament to Patrick and his determination.

In a sense, Patrick is similar to another undrafted free agent with the Broncos, Rod Smith. Smith always told the story of being terrified of losing his job and doing anything and everything he could to never lose a step.

Now that Patrick has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him in Broncos Country, this is only the start. From where he started to where he currently is, Patrick is putting together quite the page-turner and it’s only going to get better.

As general George Paton said in a news release:

“Tim Patrick has worked incredibly hard to emerge as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. The perseverance Tim has shown to develop from an undrafted free agent to such a dependable and dynamic player is remarkable. We’re thrilled to agree to terms with him on this well-deserved contract extension. The best is yet to come with Tim as such an important part of the Denver Broncos.”

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning for my weekly Broncos Blast segment. This week, we dissect the Broncos 5-5 record and where they go after the bye.

Broncos News

No Broncos in Week 11 means watching good football

To fill the void of the Broncos bye week, Broncos Country has its pick of Week 11 games. Here are 5 that are posed to be fun games.

Be the Spark: The pride and responsibility of being Courtland Sutton

The 2019 Pro Bowler carries both the pride and responsibility of being the player who can make momentum-changing plays.

Denver Broncos' bye week: Top 9 stories of the 2021 season so far | 9news.com

Von Miller, COVID, Teddy Bridgewater's non tackle, Cowboys, Drew Lock, Vic Fangio hot seat, injuries: What's next for Denver Broncos at bye week, 2nd half preview.

What the Denver Broncos need to fix if they want to end their playoff drought - Denver Broncos- ESPN

The 5-5 Broncos can't wait much longer to turn their season around as they head into the bye with "fixable" problems.

What is your NFL team's most heartbreaking loss? From '28-3' to the 'Ice Bowl' to 'The Drive'

All losses hurt, but some leave a legacy of heartbreak that can last generations. Here are the most heartbreaking losses in NFL history.

NFL News

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy praises NFL taunting rule

Taunting isn’t bad. Watching the Bears’ offense? That’s horrendous

How Mike Pereira would solve NFL's officiating conundrum

It is “Roughing the Zebras” season again, where an apoplectic public throws the flag on the NFL for the personal foul of screwing their team, be it real-life or fantasy or wager.

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Chiefs; Saints get back on track with win over Eagles

Can the Chiefs stay hot in Sunday's marquee matchup against the explosive Cowboys? Who will take a swing game in the NFC wild-card race: Saints or Eagles? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 11.

Which top NFL contenders are most in danger of going into a tailspin?

Six of the eight current NFL division leaders have suffered at least one loss in the last two weeks. Which contenders are most vulnerable?

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to be activated from reserve/COVID-19 list, start vs. Chargers

Big Ben is back. The Steelers announced Saturday that QB ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list "after passing the NFL's required" protocols. He's expected to start Sunday night versus the Chargers.