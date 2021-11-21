The 2021 Broncos are difficult to figure out

After taking it easy all week it gave me time to process the Denver Broncos’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as, every other game Denver has played this season. At 5-5, I think that’s about what this team should be. We’ve all seen the potential to be greater than that and, conversely, we’ve all seen potential to be much worse.

While my confidence in this team for 2021 is now fairly low moving forward, my hope is that this good, then bad mantra of the Broncos this season is a precursor to fully turning things around in 2022 and beyond. At least, that is my hope.

Our weekly DraftKings Sportsbook Reacts survey shows again how feast or famine Broncos Country is with this team and I think it’s mostly because we’ve all seen the potential. But the disappointment is overriding everything now.

When I look ahead to 2022, there are exactly two key holes that if they don’t get addressed we’ll be right back here next season complaining about this team. The first is quarterback and the second is offensive coordinator. We could argue about the head coach, the special teams, key positions on offensive line and defense, but I am convinced that without a quarterback and a playcaller to go with him this franchise is dead in the water.

More than likely the other ancillary issues with this team with coaching and the roster will get addressed in some way beginning January 10th, but if George Paton doesn’t get a good quarterback forget it. I think we’re all tired of not having a quarterback of the future that we all agree is an actual quarterback of the future.

It’s funny, even franchises that apparently have found their guy aren’t completely convinced he’s the guy. That is how spoiled fans in New England are when it comes to Mac Jones. He has played very well and looks like a long-term starter, but because they’ve had Tom Brady for 20 years there isn’t consensus.

I don’t know about you, but I would be voting yes in that poll if Mac Jones were having the kind of rookie season with the Broncos he is having with the New England Patriots right now. Then again, I think we can all agree that Jones would not be having that kind of season if Pat Shurmur were handling things.

To sum it up here, I think this team is close to turning the corner but I don’t think they can do it with their current coaching staff. I like Vic Fangio and I think he has gotten better as a head coach, but he still feels like a poor mans John Fox. His selection of Shurmur as his offensive coordinator likely doomed his tenure in Denver. In 2022, it’s probably best for Paton to start fresh and do whatever it takes to bring in a quarterback that can finally help turn this franchise around.

What do you think of the state of the Broncos franchise right now and where they need to go come January? Let’s discuss in the comments section below.

