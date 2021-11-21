Broncos activate Drew Lock and two others from Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday that they have activated quarterback Drew Lock, linebacker Justin Strnad and cornerback Michael Ojemudia from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Only Strnad will count against the 53-man roster as the team received a roster exemption for Lock until Tuesday and Ojemudia will remain on injured reserve.

All three were vaccinated, but suffered from breakthrough cases. The only players remaining on any COVID-19 lists are guard Austin Schlottmann and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu.

Lock will be back as an option at quarterback for the Broncos’ Week 12 game at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ojemudia was placed on injured reserve on August 31st with a hamstring injury, so we don’t know when he might be returning and no status update on that timeline was provided.

Strnad’s return likely means the Broncos won’t have to roll with Curtis Robinson again next week. Both haven’t been great on the field, but Strnad was ahead of Robinson on the depth chart before contracting COVID-19.