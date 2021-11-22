Broncos vs. Chargers betting odds for Week 12

The Denver Broncos are coming out of their bye week after a bad home loss facing the Los Angeles Chargers who are surging after a big win last weekend. Predictably, that has skewed the opening line in favor of the road team ahead of this weekends matchup between the two AFC West rivals. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are a three-point home underdog against the Chargers in Week 12 with an over/under at 47.

Broncos vs. Chargers betting odds

Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Denver Broncos (5-5)

Sunday, November 28 at 2:05 P.M. Mile High Time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Los Angeles -3

Moneyline Odds: Los Angeles -160 / Denver +140

Over/Under: 47.0

Denver had some big news over the last four days with two contract extensions coming through for their young offensive talent outside. The first was a three-year deal for wide receiver Tim Patrick on Friday, followed up with a four-year extension for Courtland Sutton on Monday.

That may or may not factor into this game, but what does need to be factor is for the Broncos offense to have a faster start. Head coach Vic Fangio was asked what their biggest issues on those opening drives have been and they just need to start better saying, “Well, every week it’s something different, but basically, we haven’t run it or thrown it well enough in those first drives to get them going. We’ve had a few too many three-and-outs in those situations, and we need to start better. There’s no doubt about that.”

The finger should be pointed at the offensive coaching staff and hopefully they are taking notice. They need to keep adjusting and trying something different to kick games off on offense on much better footing, ending with results on the scoreboard.

