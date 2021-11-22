What qualities are you looking for in new Broncos leadership?

As then Broncos sat at home on their bye week following their uninspired performance at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, division rivals Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers padded their division lead over the Denver in the AFC West.

At 5-5, the Broncos are a team that will sputter back to life this week, but the writing is on the wall. While it’s entirely possible that the Broncos could find themselves and rattle off enough wins to make the playoffs, it’s entirely more possible that there will be wholesale leadership changes as a result of yet another year spent toiling in irrelevancy.

With all the Brittany/Beth Bowlen ownership talk miraculously disappearing following quiet settlement of pending litigation over the summer, the likelihood of a new Broncos owner is higher than it’s ever been.

Among current Broncos leadership, Coach Fangio is in his third year and leads a cadre of coaches that, despite all hope to the contrary, are ineffective in executing their job responsibilities. Hitching Fangio’s future to the plummeting anvils that are Tom McMahon and Pat Shurmur was a mistake. Not separating himself from their poor standard of play is why Fangio will be costly when the season is over... maybe even before.

So what traits are you looking for in new leadership? If you had to make a ‘Mary Poppins’ list of qualities the future leaders of the Broncos must have, what would they be? Even though CEO Joe Ellis will not seek a contract extension after this season, feel free to throw him into the mix as well.

Do you want an offensive or defensive-minded coach? Do you want an owner who will develop the area around the stadium? How do you feel about wins? You want the new owner/coach/CEO to like those as well? Do you want a CEO who sets standards of success and actually does something to maintain those standards? Do you want rosy cheeks and no warts like in the video above? Let’s hear about it.

Change will once again be coming to Broncos Country. It’s time to start thinking about what qualities fans want in the incoming leadership.

What is on your Mary Poppins list and for whom?

Horse Tracks

Jonathan Taylor matches NFL record only accomplished by LaDainian Tomlinson and Lydell Mitchell in Colts' win - CBSSports.com

Taylor recorded his eighth consecutive game with 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown

