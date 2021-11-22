Broncos sign Courtland Sutton to four-year contract extension

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The Denver Broncos have reportedly signed wide receiver Courtland Sutton to a four-year contract extension worth $60.8 million.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

According to multiple sources, the Denver Broncos have reached an agreement with wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a four-year contract extension for $60.8 million with $34.9 million in guarantees.

Sutton, 26, tore his ACL in 2020 after a breakout season in 2019 that saw him haul in 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. Through ten games in 2021 he has been solid as well with 43 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns. He is a guy who gives the offense that jump ball big play.

After signing Tim Patrick to an extension on Friday, Denver has now locked in the weapons necessary to keep things attractive on offense. They have an outstanding young core of receivers in Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, and KJ Hamler. That’s not even to mention the fact that have a young rookie in Javonte Williams threatening defenses on the ground and both tight ends Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam could be threats in the passing game too.

General Manager George Paton is making sure this team is well positioned on offense heading in 2022.

Poll

Do you like this extension for Courtland Sutton?

view results
  • 88%
    Yes
    (30 votes)
  • 11%
    No
    (4 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

