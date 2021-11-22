Monday Night Football Week 11: Giants at Buccaneers - Live Updates

Something tells me we won’t have very many more of these prime time games with Tom Brady under center, so I’m finding myself appreciating the man I despised as a Denver Broncos fans all those years while he was a thorn in the AFC’s side. He’ll go down as the greatest of all time as he has the championships and the records.

That said, it might also be his final season in the NFL and we’re seeing history pass once more. I feel like I didn’t appreciate Peyton Manning’s final NFL season enough - mostly because I was appreciating the once in a generation defense do its thing that year. I need to make time to take note of the passing career of one of the NFL’s greats more.

Looking at this game, it sure seems like Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in prime position to end their two-game skid and get back to their winning ways against a wildly inconsistent and often bad New York Giants football team.

Kickoff is set for Monday, November 22, 2021 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.