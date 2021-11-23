How can the Broncos’ offense succeed against the Chargers?

Every Monday, Tim Jenkins comes on Broncos Country Tonight to talk Denver Broncos offensive football. Normally they review the previous game, but with the bye week they focused more on the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jenkins is a good listen.

I’m absolute with his analysis this week as I am sure most of you reading this are as well. Denver needs to rely more on their rushing attack. I’m tired of seeing the team rushing average over five yards a carry, but then see just 17 combined rushes between Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams by the end of the game. Sure, you could argue you have to throw when you fall behind, but that hasn’t been the case in every game. It’s been a case of Pat Shurmur or his stand-ins wanting to throw as often as possible despite what is working and what isn’t working in the game.

I’d love to see the Broncos grind out 30+ run plays against the Chargers and find out if that’s the magic this offense has been missing since opening up 3-0 to start the season.

