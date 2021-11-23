Broncos-Chiefs game in Week 13 flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Denver Broncos will be playing on prime time in Week 13 after their game against the Kansas City Chiefs was flexed to Sunday Night Football on Tuesday. The game will kickoff at 6:20 pm Mile High time on Sunday, December 5th.

Denver has not beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015 when Peyton Manning led a comeback drive to tie the game up with less than a minute to go and a Jamal Charles fumble was returned by Bradley Roby for the game-clinching touchdown. That game was also on prime time.

Since then, it has been a horror show for the Broncos that has only gotten worse since Patrick Mahomes took over in Kansas City. Denver has lost to their AFC West rival by two scores or more in three of their last four meetings with Denver unable to score above 16 points in all four of those games.

Maybe that track record changes in two weeks. As a fan having watching 11 straight losses to the Chiefs, I’d settle for just some fiery competition in this one. Make a game of it. Show the Chiefs that these Broncos are on the rise. That’s what I’m hoping for if not for a win.