Broncos-Chiefs game in Week 13 flexed to Sunday Night Football

The Denver Broncos have picked up a second prime time game in 2021 as their Week 13 road game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be playing on prime time in Week 13 after their game against the Kansas City Chiefs was flexed to Sunday Night Football on Tuesday. The game will kickoff at 6:20 pm Mile High time on Sunday, December 5th.

Denver has not beaten Kansas City since Week 2 of 2015 when Peyton Manning led a comeback drive to tie the game up with less than a minute to go and a Jamal Charles fumble was returned by Bradley Roby for the game-clinching touchdown. That game was also on prime time.

Since then, it has been a horror show for the Broncos that has only gotten worse since Patrick Mahomes took over in Kansas City. Denver has lost to their AFC West rival by two scores or more in three of their last four meetings with Denver unable to score above 16 points in all four of those games.

Maybe that track record changes in two weeks. As a fan having watching 11 straight losses to the Chiefs, I’d settle for just some fiery competition in this one. Make a game of it. Show the Chiefs that these Broncos are on the rise. That’s what I’m hoping for if not for a win.

2021 Denver Broncos Schedule

Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
Wk Date Opponent Time (MT) TV Score Record
1 9/12/2021 at New York Giants 2:25 PM FOX 27-13 1-0
2 9/19/2021 at Jacksonville Jaguars 11:00 AM CBS 23-13 2-0
3 9/26/2021 vs New York Jets 2:05 PM CBS 26-0 3-0
4 10/3/2021 vs Baltimore Ravens 2:25 PM CBS 7-23 3-1
5 10/10/2021 at Pittsburgh Steelers 11:00 AM FOX 19-27 3-2
6 10/17/2021 vs Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS 24-34 3-3
7 10/21/2021 at Cleveland Browns (TNF) 6:20 PM NFLN 14-17 3-4
8 10/31/2021 vs Washington Football Team 2:25 PM FOX 17-10 4-4
9 11/7/2021 at Dallas Cowboys 11:00 AM FOX 30-16 5-4
10 11/14/2021 vs Philadelphia Eagles 2:25 PM CBS 13-30 5-5
11 11/21/2021 BYE
12 11/28/2021 vs Los Angeles Chargers 2:05 PM CBS
13 12/5/2021 at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF) 6:20 PM NBC
14 12/12/2021 vs Detroit Lions 2:05 PM FOX
15 12/19/2021 vs Cincinnati Bengals 2:05 PM CBS
16 12/26/2021 at Las Vegas Raiders 2:25 PM CBS
17 1/2/2022 at Los Angeles Chargers 2:05 PM CBS
18 1/9/2022 vs Kansas City Chiefs 2:25 PM CBS

