The Broncos should set their eyes on looking competent

While the official site for the Denver Broncos is still talking playoffs, I sure hope the coaches are keeping the talk in the meeting rooms only about the next game and how the players get better results on the field.

Sure, technically the Broncos are loosely in a position to make a run and turn this season around...but I find it a bit disingenuous for anyone talking about the Broncos to be reloading the hope cannon for yet another barrage.

We’ve had 5 years of that. It is always about how close the team is...and the best that’s gotten us for the past 3 years is 5 wins.

Yes, I think the Broncos can do better and eclipse that number...they might even look respectable and be somewhere near .500 by the end of the season.

But playoffs!? Are you kidding me!?

Sound off in the poll...are you like me rolling your eyes or do you believe in this Broncos team and want more of the hype train?

Broncos News

The biggest questions that will determine if the Broncos can make a playoff push

If Denver is going to make a run at the postseason, it must answer several crucial questions.

Pat Surtain II following in his father’s footsteps while forging his own path

“He puts in the time, he puts in the work and God willing, if he’s able to stay healthy, he’ll have a chance to be really, really special in this league,” Patrick Surtain says.

Other NFL News

What Bill Belichick is doing in 2021 is nearly as impressive as Tom Brady's '20 - Sports Illustrated

Neither man would compare a division title to a Super Bowl, but if the Patriots can hold off the Bills, we should recognize what an achievement that would be.

Jets place Joe Flacco, Mike White on COVID-19 list ahead of Texans game - Sports Illustrated

Flacco and White were both close contacts to somebody with COVID-19. Rookie Zach Wilson will start against Houston.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says he's focused on Detroit Lions, not his job status after report

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday that a report that he had been told he will be fired after Thursday's game against the Lions isn't accurate and that he is solely focused on his players and Detroit, not his job status.

NFL Thanksgiving Day games history - Why the Lions and Cowboys play every year, best moments, traditions, records

This Thanksgiving Day tradition dates back to 1934. We revisit the beginning, the biggest performers and the best moments.

Tennessee Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson after three-game stint

The Tennessee Titans waived veteran running back Adrian Peterson on Tuesday, three weeks after he was signed to the team's 53-man roster.

Tampa Bay Rises to DVOA Top Spot | Football Outsiders

The Buccaneers move to No. 1 for the first time this year after their best single game of the season. Plus: New England is hot and Buffalo is historically inconsistent.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 23

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he expects three starters -- ﻿Minkah Fitzpatrick﻿, ﻿Joe Haden﻿ and T.J. Watt -- to return this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 12: Can struggling Seahawks' and Browns' offenses be fixed?

David Carr takes a closer look at two offenses -- Seattle and Cleveland -- that aren't living up to their expectations. Can either be fixed? Plus, Justin Jefferson soars up Carr's top 15 player rankings.

New York Giants fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

The Giants parted ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday, ending his frustrating but brief run of one-plus seasons in charge of the club's offense.