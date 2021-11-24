Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos enjoyed their bye week by getting healthy and by signing both Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton to contract extensions. Coming off a bad home loss, those moves helped improve the mood a bit in Broncos Country, but they face a tough Los Angeles Chargers team here in Week 12.
The biggest name on the injury list this week is starting safety Kareem Jackson. He aggravated his neck and shoulder, so if he is unable to go it would be rookie Caden Sterns’ first start in the NFL. Head coach Vic Fangio was asked if Jackson’s status is in jeopardy for Sunday he said, “It could, yes. It’s the injury he had to miss a few plays with last week.”
I like Sterns a lot and I’ll be curious to see how he does outside of the limited role he’s had on defense so far. He’s been a good chess piece with Justin Simmons and Jackson on the field, so this will definitely be a change in roles if Jackson misses some time.
Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|DNP
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Thumb
|FULL
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder
|FULL
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle/Hip
|DNP
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Matt Feiler
|G
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Ankle
|FULL
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Toe
|FULL
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|FULL
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Ankle
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play
