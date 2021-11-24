Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos enjoyed their bye week by getting healthy and by signing both Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton to contract extensions. Coming off a bad home loss, those moves helped improve the mood a bit in Broncos Country, but they face a tough Los Angeles Chargers team here in Week 12.

The biggest name on the injury list this week is starting safety Kareem Jackson. He aggravated his neck and shoulder, so if he is unable to go it would be rookie Caden Sterns’ first start in the NFL. Head coach Vic Fangio was asked if Jackson’s status is in jeopardy for Sunday he said, “It could, yes. It’s the injury he had to miss a few plays with last week.”

I like Sterns a lot and I’ll be curious to see how he does outside of the limited role he’s had on defense so far. He’s been a good chess piece with Justin Simmons and Jackson on the field, so this will definitely be a change in roles if Jackson misses some time.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kareem Jackson S Neck DNP Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED Mike Boone RB Hip LIMITED Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED Mike Purcell DT Thumb FULL Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder FULL Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Alohi Gilman S Quadricep DNP Trey Marshall DB Ankle/Hip DNP Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion DNP Mark Webb Jr. DB Knee DNP Matt Feiler G Ankle LIMITED Stephen Anderson TE Ankle FULL Tevaughn Campbell CB Toe FULL Michael Davis CB Hamstring FULL Justin Jackson RB Quadricep FULL Kenneth Murray Jr. LB Ankle FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play