 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos may be without safety Kareem Jackson against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. Here is the full Wednesday participation report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos enjoyed their bye week by getting healthy and by signing both Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton to contract extensions. Coming off a bad home loss, those moves helped improve the mood a bit in Broncos Country, but they face a tough Los Angeles Chargers team here in Week 12.

The biggest name on the injury list this week is starting safety Kareem Jackson. He aggravated his neck and shoulder, so if he is unable to go it would be rookie Caden Sterns’ first start in the NFL. Head coach Vic Fangio was asked if Jackson’s status is in jeopardy for Sunday he said, “It could, yes. It’s the injury he had to miss a few plays with last week.”

I like Sterns a lot and I’ll be curious to see how he does outside of the limited role he’s had on defense so far. He’s been a good chess piece with Justin Simmons and Jackson on the field, so this will definitely be a change in roles if Jackson misses some time.

Here is your full Wednesday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Kareem Jackson S Neck DNP
Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED
Mike Boone RB Hip LIMITED
Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED
Mike Purcell DT Thumb FULL
Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder FULL
Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL

Chargers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Alohi Gilman S Quadricep DNP
Trey Marshall DB Ankle/Hip DNP
Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion DNP
Mark Webb Jr. DB Knee DNP
Matt Feiler G Ankle LIMITED
Stephen Anderson TE Ankle FULL
Tevaughn Campbell CB Toe FULL
Michael Davis CB Hamstring FULL
Justin Jackson RB Quadricep FULL
Kenneth Murray Jr. LB Ankle FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...