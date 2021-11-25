Welcome to Week 12!

No matter how hard I try, I can’t close the gap Laurie has on me and now Jess is nipping at my heels. I’ve decided to not even worry about any of that and just stick to trying to pick the winner. I need a big week and I have this gut feeling the Denver Broncos are going to make us all a bit happier this Thanksgiving weekend with a home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. If nothing else happens good for me this pick’em week than that, I’ll take it.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I barely stayed ahead of the pack so we must have all had a terrible week. The big winner last week was GladGrudensGone who nailed on 11 picks to lead everyone.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group #: 56471

Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 12. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 12 NFL Picks Week 12 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV Week 12 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV SEASON RECORD: 97-67-1 96-68-1 100-64-1 Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Turkey Day) DET DET CHI Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (Turkey Day) DAL DAL DAL Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (Turkey Day) BUF BUF BUF Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts TB IND TB New York Jets at Houston Texans HOU NYJ HOU Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants PHI PHI PHI Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins MIA CAR CAR Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots NE TEN NE Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals CIN CIN CIN Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars ATL JAX JAX Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos DEN LAC LAC Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers GB LAR GB Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers SF SF SF Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (SNF) BAL BAL BAL Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (MNF) SEA WFT WFT

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.