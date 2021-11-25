Welcome to Week 12!
No matter how hard I try, I can’t close the gap Laurie has on me and now Jess is nipping at my heels. I’ve decided to not even worry about any of that and just stick to trying to pick the winner. I need a big week and I have this gut feeling the Denver Broncos are going to make us all a bit happier this Thanksgiving weekend with a home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. If nothing else happens good for me this pick’em week than that, I’ll take it.
In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I barely stayed ahead of the pack so we must have all had a terrible week. The big winner last week was GladGrudensGone who nailed on 11 picks to lead everyone.
Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS
Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 12. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 12 NFL Picks
|Week 12
|Tim Lynch
|Jess Place
|Laurie LV
|Week 12
|Tim Lynch
|Jess Place
|Laurie LV
|SEASON RECORD:
|97-67-1
|96-68-1
|100-64-1
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Turkey Day)
|DET
|DET
|CHI
|Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (Turkey Day)
|DAL
|DAL
|DAL
|Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (Turkey Day)
|BUF
|BUF
|BUF
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts
|TB
|IND
|TB
|New York Jets at Houston Texans
|HOU
|NYJ
|HOU
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|PHI
|PHI
|PHI
|Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|CAR
|CAR
|Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots
|NE
|TEN
|NE
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|CIN
|CIN
|Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars
|ATL
|JAX
|JAX
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
|DEN
|LAC
|LAC
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
|GB
|LAR
|GB
|Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|SF
|SF
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (SNF)
|BAL
|BAL
|BAL
|Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (MNF)
|SEA
|WFT
|WFT
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...