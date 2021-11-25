 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Picks for Week 12

We’re back at it with Week 12. Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and I will be dueling it out this season for the best straight-up NFL picks guru on Mile High Report.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Week 12!

No matter how hard I try, I can’t close the gap Laurie has on me and now Jess is nipping at my heels. I’ve decided to not even worry about any of that and just stick to trying to pick the winner. I need a big week and I have this gut feeling the Denver Broncos are going to make us all a bit happier this Thanksgiving weekend with a home win over the Los Angeles Chargers. If nothing else happens good for me this pick’em week than that, I’ll take it.

In our Yahoo community pick’em group, I barely stayed ahead of the pack so we must have all had a terrible week. The big winner last week was GladGrudensGone who nailed on 11 picks to lead everyone.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup
Group #: 56471
Password: BRONCOS

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 12. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 12 NFL Picks

Week 12 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
Week 12 Tim Lynch Jess Place Laurie LV
SEASON RECORD: 97-67-1 96-68-1 100-64-1
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Turkey Day) DET DET CHI
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (Turkey Day) DAL DAL DAL
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (Turkey Day) BUF BUF BUF
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts TB IND TB
New York Jets at Houston Texans HOU NYJ HOU
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants PHI PHI PHI
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins MIA CAR CAR
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots NE TEN NE
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals CIN CIN CIN
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars ATL JAX JAX
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos DEN LAC LAC
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers GB LAR GB
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers SF SF SF
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (SNF) BAL BAL BAL
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (MNF) SEA WFT WFT

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...