Thanksgiving Day Football: Bears at Lions - Live Updates

Thanksgiving Day football kicks off this year with one of the least favorite traditions in American life ... the Detroit Lions playing on national football every single Thanksgiving Day. It’s not that I don’t like the Lions like I don’t like the Dallas Cowboys, but rather its that they usually always field a terrible team.

Normally, I’d expect the Chicago Bears to easily whip the Lions given the home team on Thanksgiving Day is a laughable 5-15 since 2001. However, any winless team this late in the season is scary as hell. I’m taking the hapless Lions in a low scoring snoozefest. I plan on focusing on helping the kitchen and glance up at this game every so often.. maybe.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Mile High time at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan and will air on FOX. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.