Thanksgiving Day Football: Raiders at Cowboys - Live Updates

I hope you enjoyed that riveting first Thanksgiving Day game this morning. We’re now on to a much more interesting game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. This game features two Top 5 passing offenses, but the Raiders rank 27th in rushing while the Cowboys rank 7th. With that balanced attack, I give the nod to Dallas in this game.

The best thing about these Raiders is a tweet from Jon Ledyard this week noting the following:

In 2019, the Raiders were 6-4 and lost 5 of 6 to close the season.

In 2020, the Raiders were 6-3 and lost 5 of 7 to close the season

In 2021, the Raiders were 5-2. They’ve lost 3 in a row. 5-5 now. 5 opponents with winning records left on the schedule.

Here’s to 5-6 to the one team we all love to hate!

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Mile High time at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas and will air on CBS. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.