Thanksgiving Day Football: Bills at Saints - Live Updates

I initially picked the New Orleans Saints to win this game, but with Alvin Kamara out and with Trevor Siemian facing the leagues number one ranked defense, I made the switch to the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking the Bills, I don’t understand how this team isn’t winning more games. They have the aforementioned top ranked defense and also rank 8th overall on offense. They just can’t seem to close the deal in game in recent weeks. The Saints, on the other hand, are winning games purely by defensive effort alone. Their passing game is ranked 28th and the offense overall is 26th, so if they are going to have any chance in this game their defense must rear its ugly head again.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 25, 2021 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and will air on NBC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.