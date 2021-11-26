If you are seeing GREEN in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Chargers game on your local CBS affiliate. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you are back to not getting any Broncos game this week. It’s a decent bit of coverage this week for a Broncos game, so I’ll definitely take it.

For me, the key to victory in this game for the Denver Broncos is a heavy dose of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. They’ve split the carries almost 50-50 through the season and the team ranks 11th in the league in yards per carry. The biggest issue is under-utilization as the team ranks 18th overall in actual rushing attempts.

If offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is able to lean hard on the rushing attack on Sunday, I think Denver will win this game. That’s especially true if Shurmur avoids his tendency to call cute passing plays in the red zone and, instead, pounds the rock. The Los Angeles Chargers are a good football team, but they can be as inconsistent as the Broncos at times.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.