Broncos vs. Chargers practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are hurting despite the bye week. They will be without both starting tackles again this week with Bobby Massie doubtful. Kareem Jackson is also doubtful with a neck issue. It’s also a concern that Shelby Harris tweaked his ankle and is now questionable for Sunday too.

With both tackles out, the Broncos offense could get into trouble if they use pass-heavy playcalling. Head coach Vic Fangio didn’t seem too concerned about the line as he noted its just the next-man up type mentality for this team when it faces the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

“No,” Fangio said on if facing Joey Bosa was a worry for him. “We’ve been playing that way for a few weeks. Obviously Bosa is a great player, great pass rusher. We have three of the five starters that are out with both tackles and Graham [Glasgow]. It’s the next-man-up mentality.”

Hopefully we see a very run-oriented game plan on Sunday. That should even out the threat of Bosa and help the Broncos offense get some momentum going in the trenches. We’ll have to wait and see if offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur agrees.

Here is your full Friday practice participation report for both teams.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kareem Jackson S Neck DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED DNP DOUBTFUL Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring - - DNP QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle - LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Mike Boone RB Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED FULL FULL - Mike Purcell DT Thumb FULL FULL FULL - Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder FULL FULL FULL - Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Alohi Gilman S Quadricep DNP DNP DNP OUT Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Mark Webb Jr. DB Knee DNP DNP RESERVE/INJURED RESERVE/INJURED Trey Marshall DB Ankle/Hip DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Matt Feiler G Ankle LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Stephen Anderson TE Ankle FULL FULL FULL - Tevaughn Campbell CB Toe FULL FULL FULL - Michael Davis CB Hamstring FULL FULL FULL - Justin Jackson RB Quadricep FULL FULL FULL - Kenneth Murray Jr. LB Ankle FULL FULL FULL -

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation;

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play