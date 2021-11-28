Good morning, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos have a chance to make a statement.

At 5-5, they’re still very much in the hunt to make the AFC Playoffs. Heck, they’re even in contention for the AFC West. There should be excitement over that situation.

Yet there’s a sense of trepidation. No one knows which Denver team will show up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Will we get the Broncos that stomped the Dallas Cowboys? Or the ones that were embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles?

One of the best ways for Denver to have a puncher’s chance is to run the football. On top of that, it’d be nice to see Javonte Williams utilized more as a receiver out of the backfield. That’s one of the under-utilized aspects that Pookie brings to the table. We know what he can do as a runner, add that element and get the ball in his hands as a receiver. With not much to get excited about right now, Williams is certainly one of them. Fans can show off that excitement with this awesome Pookie shirt and hoodie from BreakingT.

On the defensive side of the field, the return of Bradley Chubb should help. The task in front of them is a difficult one in not only Justin Herbert but Austin Ekler. Forcing a couple of turnovers would help in a massive way.

The Broncos have a chance to make a statement today and let the rest of the AFC know they’re for real. Will Denver actually show up?

Broncos Blast

I joined Klahr and Kompany on Saturday morning on ESPN 1600 AM for my weekly Broncos Blast segment. This week, we preview a pivotal game for Denver and if the Broncos can pull off the upset over Herbert and Los Angeles.

Broncos News

Broncos look to avoid incoming bolt storm with upset of Chargers

Given Broncos Country has no clue which team will show up on Sunday, it’s no surprise the Chargers are favored. Can Denver get the big win?

Way Back When: The Broncos’ quarterback history with the Chargers

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano looks back on the quarterback connections between the Broncos and Chargers.

How Denver Broncos beat L.A. Chargers in Week 12 | 9news.com

The Broncos have a critical AFC West matchup.

Will real Broncos please stand up?

Denver has not averaged 21 points a game since Peyton Manning retired. Some of the years involved a lack of talent. That is no longer the case.

