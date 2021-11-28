The Denver Broncos can get right back into the thick of the AFC West battle with a win this week over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. A win would put all three AFC West teams a game back from the Kansas City Chiefs. That would be a much better place than Denver has been by Week 12 in each of the last give seasons.
Game Preview
In a bit of a surprising move, the Broncos went ahead and activated Bradley Chubb off of injured reserve on Saturday making him eligible to play against the Chargers. He had a setback during practice this week, but Denver went ahead and activated him anyway to play.
Head coach Vic Fangio noted that he would be on a pitch count, but this fan worries they are, once again, rushing Chubb back too soon. There will be a lot of fan angst on Twitter if Chubb hobbles off the field during the game. Staying healthy for long stretches of time has been a thing with Chubb, so fans are rightfully concerned the issue has less to do with Chubb being injury-prone and more to do with coaches impatiently pushing him back onto the field too quickly.
Anyway, I digress. A healthy Chubb on the field is a better situation for the Broncos than him not being on the field. I like Malik Reed, but he has been a liability at times in run support and Chubb is definitely the better of the two in both run defense and rushing the passer. I just hope Chubb doesn’t aggravate his injury and it caused him to miss several more games when resting one additional week would have meant him being ability the rest of the season.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
When: Sunday, November 28 at 2:05 p.m. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporting)
Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)
The Broncos have a decent coverage map when they host the Chargers in Week 12. The game will not be broadcast in Alaska and Hawaii. If you see GREEN in the map below, you will get the Denver game on CBS.
If you see GREEN in your area, you will get the #Broncos #Chargers game on CBS this weekend. https://t.co/vqzdvoH4NX— Tim Lynch (@TimLynch1978) November 26, 2021
Online Streaming
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Bobby Massie
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|DOUBTFUL
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|-
|-
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Shelby Harris
|DE
|Ankle
|-
|LIMITED
|DNP
|QUESTIONABLE
|Mike Boone
|RB
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Baron Browning
|ILB
|Back
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Mike Purcell
|DT
|Thumb
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
Chargers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Mark Webb Jr.
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|RESERVE/INJURED
|RESERVE/INJURED
|Trey Marshall
|DB
|Ankle/Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Matt Feiler
|G
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Stephen Anderson
|TE
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Tevaughn Campbell
|CB
|Toe
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Michael Davis
|CB
|Hamstring
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|Quadricep
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
|Kenneth Murray Jr.
|LB
|Ankle
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|-
Broncos-Chargers Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a three-point home underdog to the Chargers. However, as the week progressed that line has shifted towards the home team. Denver comes into this game a slight 2.5-point underdog here in Week 12.
Matchup History
Being an AFC west matchup, we have a long history between these two franchises. Denver owns a 68-53-1 advantage over the Chargers and they have been the only AFC West team that the Broncos have been winning more than losing against since Peyton Manning retired. Since 2016, Denver is a respectable 6-4 against the Chargers.
2021 Denver Broncos Schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2021
|at New York Giants
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|27-13
|1-0
|2
|9/19/2021
|at Jacksonville Jaguars
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|23-13
|2-0
|3
|9/26/2021
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|26-0
|3-0
|4
|10/3/2021
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|7-23
|3-1
|5
|10/10/2021
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|19-27
|3-2
|6
|10/17/2021
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|24-34
|3-3
|7
|10/21/2021
|at Cleveland Browns (TNF)
|6:20 PM
|NFLN
|14-17
|3-4
|8
|10/31/2021
|vs Washington Football Team
|2:25 PM
|FOX
|17-10
|4-4
|9
|11/7/2021
|at Dallas Cowboys
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|30-16
|5-4
|10
|11/14/2021
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|13-30
|5-5
|11
|11/21/2021
|BYE
|12
|11/28/2021
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|13
|12/5/2021
|at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|14
|12/12/2021
|vs Detroit Lions
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|15
|12/19/2021
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|16
|12/26/2021
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|17
|1/2/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|18
|1/9/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
