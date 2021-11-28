The Denver Broncos can get right back into the thick of the AFC West battle with a win this week over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. A win would put all three AFC West teams a game back from the Kansas City Chiefs. That would be a much better place than Denver has been by Week 12 in each of the last give seasons.

Game Preview

In a bit of a surprising move, the Broncos went ahead and activated Bradley Chubb off of injured reserve on Saturday making him eligible to play against the Chargers. He had a setback during practice this week, but Denver went ahead and activated him anyway to play.

Head coach Vic Fangio noted that he would be on a pitch count, but this fan worries they are, once again, rushing Chubb back too soon. There will be a lot of fan angst on Twitter if Chubb hobbles off the field during the game. Staying healthy for long stretches of time has been a thing with Chubb, so fans are rightfully concerned the issue has less to do with Chubb being injury-prone and more to do with coaches impatiently pushing him back onto the field too quickly.

Anyway, I digress. A healthy Chubb on the field is a better situation for the Broncos than him not being on the field. I like Malik Reed, but he has been a liability at times in run support and Chubb is definitely the better of the two in both run defense and rushing the passer. I just hope Chubb doesn’t aggravate his injury and it caused him to miss several more games when resting one additional week would have meant him being ability the rest of the season.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Sunday, November 28 at 2:05 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporting)

Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play) and Rick Lewis (analyst)

The Broncos have a decent coverage map when they host the Chargers in Week 12. The game will not be broadcast in Alaska and Hawaii. If you see GREEN in the map below, you will get the Denver game on CBS.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Kareem Jackson S Neck DNP DNP DNP DOUBTFUL Bobby Massie T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED DNP DOUBTFUL Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring - - DNP QUESTIONABLE Shelby Harris DE Ankle - LIMITED DNP QUESTIONABLE Mike Boone RB Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Baron Browning ILB Back LIMITED FULL FULL - Mike Purcell DT Thumb FULL FULL FULL - Melvin Gordon III RB Shoulder FULL FULL FULL - Caden Sterns S Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -

Chargers Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Alohi Gilman S Quadricep DNP DNP DNP OUT Asante Samuel Jr. CB Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Mark Webb Jr. DB Knee DNP DNP RESERVE/INJURED RESERVE/INJURED Trey Marshall DB Ankle/Hip DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Matt Feiler G Ankle LIMITED DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Stephen Anderson TE Ankle FULL FULL FULL - Tevaughn Campbell CB Toe FULL FULL FULL - Michael Davis CB Hamstring FULL FULL FULL - Justin Jackson RB Quadricep FULL FULL FULL - Kenneth Murray Jr. LB Ankle FULL FULL FULL -

Broncos-Chargers Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened a three-point home underdog to the Chargers. However, as the week progressed that line has shifted towards the home team. Denver comes into this game a slight 2.5-point underdog here in Week 12.

Matchup History

Being an AFC west matchup, we have a long history between these two franchises. Denver owns a 68-53-1 advantage over the Chargers and they have been the only AFC West team that the Broncos have been winning more than losing against since Peyton Manning retired. Since 2016, Denver is a respectable 6-4 against the Chargers.

